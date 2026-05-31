Victor Wembanyama reveals how much the Larry O’Brien Trophy means to him

Victor Wembanyama is telling everyone what the NBA championship could mean, saying it is something that has been on his mind for a very long time.

Victor Wembanyama is on the verge of realizing a lifelong ambition after guiding the San Antonio Spurs back to basketball’s grandest stage. The young French phenom explained that competing for the prestigious Larry O’Brien trophy represents the culmination of a dedication that started during his early childhood.

The newly crowned Western Conference Finals MVP provided a profound perspective on what this moment signifies. “Winning the Larry O’Brien is a childhood dream and having a real shot at it, having a chance, a tangible chance at winning it realizing a dream, it’s a lifetime chance you never know what’s going to happen again,” Wembanyama shared.

The superstar center further emphasized how deeply tied his personal journey is to the quest for an NBA championship ring. “It’s almost like the meaning of my life,” Wembanyama added. His raw determination shows that San Antonio is entering the final stage of the postseason with immense purpose.

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Can Wembanyama capture the ultimate NBA prize?

Wembanyama put together a historic performance throughout the intense Western Conference Finals, dethroning the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder in a thrilling Game 7 battle. Now that the roster is healthy and playing its absolute best basketball of the 2026 season, the Spurs possess a legitimate opportunity to capture another world title.

Wemby:



"Winning the Larry O'Brien is a childhood dream and having a real shot at it, having a chance, a tangible chance at winning it realizing a dream, it's a lifetime chance you never know what's going to happen again. It's almost like the meaning of my life" pic.twitter.com/zg5aK9jp6d — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) May 31, 2026

The French star credited much of this postseason success to the deep bond and chemistry he shares with his San Antonio teammates. “My life is amazing being with these guys, living these things with these guys that I love so so so much. It’s amazing. I want to have this feeling plenty plenty more times in my life,” he expressed.

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If Wembanyama can finish the job against New York, he will join a historic list of legendary big men who captured the trophy in their first Finals trip. Hall of Famers like Magic Johnson and Tim Duncan famously won championship rings as young stars, a legacy the sophomore phenom now has a clear path to replicate.