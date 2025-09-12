Magic legend Tracy McGrady reveals what changed his life and set him on the path to becoming an NBA player

Tracy McGrady is one of the greatest legends of the Orlando Magic and undeniably one of the biggest “what ifs” in NBA history. For stories like his, fans are always curious about the moments that shaped his journey. Now, McGrady has revealed a pivotal influence that changed his life.

Tracy McGrady credited former Orlando Magic star Penny Hardaway as a defining force in his career, explaining that meeting the four-time All-Star guard helped shape his path to NBA stardom.

In a recent appearance on Gilbert Arenas’ Gil’s Arena, McGrady reflected on Hardaway’s impact during his teenage years in Central Florida. “I was a Pippen fan, I was a Magic Johnson fan, I liked big guards,” McGrady said. “But when Penny came to Orlando, that’s different. Growing up 30 minutes from there, this was my favorite team at the time. I was in high school, and I identified right away with his skill set, his personality, everything.”

“Just quiet, laid-back, quiet killer. To see how he moved and how he played was poetry in motion,” McGrady added. “So smooth, the IQ, the vision, the passing ability, being able to score inside, outside, left hand, right hand, left shoulder, right shoulder, everything you wanted from a basketball player. He was the prototype.”

Tracy McGrady #1 of the Orlando Magic.

McGrady’s arrival in Orlando

McGrady entered the NBA as the No. 9 overall pick in the 1997 draft by the Toronto Raptors. After three seasons in Toronto, he returned home to Florida in 2000, joining the Magic on a seven-year, $92.8 million sign-and-trade deal. His choice to wear the No. 1 jersey — previously worn by Hardaway — underscored the connection between the two players.

Hardaway emerged in the 1990s as one of the NBA’s most electrifying guards, pairing with Shaquille O’Neal to lead Orlando to the 1995 NBA Finals. His combination of size, court vision, and scoring ability inspired countless young players, including McGrady.

Admiration for Hardaway and Jordan

The seven-time NBA All-Star recalled a defining personal moment when Hardaway welcomed him into his home as a teenager. McGrady also drew a striking comparison between his admiration for Hardaway and the way fans look up to Michael Jordan.

“I’m 17 years old. When I go back to Penny’s crib, that did something to me. It opened the door,” McGrady said. “I’m looking at my idol. I just couldn’t believe that I’m at Penny Hardaway’s house.”

“He’s right in front of me. This is somebody — like how a Michael Jordan fan looks at MJ, that’s how I looked at Penny Hardaway. And I’m at his house. That moment impacted me moving forward in my career. To this day, Penny is my dude, my brother. I love him just for that reason, allowing me to come to his crib, because that shaped my career.”