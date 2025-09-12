Not Jordan or LeBron: Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony reveals his surprising all-time starting five

In 2023, Carmelo Anthony wrapped up a remarkable 19-year NBA career, highlighted by 10x All-Star selections and a scoring title, even though he never won a championship. Recently inducted into the Hall of Fame for his enduring influence and consistency, he grabbed headlines by revealing his all-time starting five. Surprisingly, his picks omitted both LeBron James and Michael Jordan, sparking widespread discussion.

On its X account, formerly known as Twitter, Fanatics posted a video asking Carmelo Anthony to reveal his NBA all-time starting five. He responded enthusiastically: “Point Guard, I got the chance to play with him. I wish I played earlier in my career with him, Derrick Rose. Shooting Guard, I mean I played with AI (Allen Iverson), 3’s T-Mac (Tracy McGrady), 4’s, I don’t want to say this, but I would say (Kevin) Garnett and the five, I mean Shaq is Shaq man.”

Carmelo’s picks surprised fans, omitting two key figures from the GOAT debate in his starting five. Despite naming league legends, Anthony notably left out Michael Jordan, whom he has often cited as pivotal in his career. Fans wonder about the logic behind excluding the Bulls’ icon while acknowledging its impact. “He taught me the psychological aspect of how to break down scoring… When I got with him, it was more individualized,” he said, via 7PM in Brooklyn podcast.

While omitting LeBron was quite surprising, Carmelo Anthony has consistently expressed his admiration for him. In a 2023 FIBA interview, Anthony highlighted him as one of his best USA teammates, alongside Kobe Bryant. He also ranked James among the GOATs, with legends like Michael Jordan and Julius “Dr. J” Erving, underscoring his deep respect for both the Lakers legend and the Bulls legend.

Carmelo Anthony’s starting five picks are still legendary in the NBA history

Carmelo Anthony’s choice of legends for his starting five generated buzz, especially with the absences of icons like LeBron and Jordan. A standout selection is Derrick Rose, whose career spans 15 years marked by a significant impact and an MVP award during his Chicago Bulls tenure, despite not yet being Hall of Fame-bound.

Allen Iverson carved out his legendary status with the Philadelphia 76ers, capturing an MVP and maintaining an extraordinary average of 26.7 points and 6.2 assists over 914 games. His contributions undeniably cement him as one of the era’s greatest. Tracy McGrady, one of the more surprising entries on Carmelo’s list, achieved stardom only with the Orlando Magic. Yet, despite the late ascent, McGrady’s influence on the league remains remarkable.

Kevin Garnett, unlike the other mentioned players, is indisputably one of the most influential figures in NBA history. His resume—featuring an MVP award, a DPOY award, a 2008 championship, and 15 All-Star selections—highlights his extraordinary impact. Likewise, Shaquille O’Neal closes Carmelo’s list, renowned as one of the most transformative big men ever. Many even commendably rank him among the top 10 players in the NBA history.