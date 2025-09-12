Former three-time NBA All-Star names the GOAT and drops a hot take in his top 10 between Steph Curry and Kevin Durant

Known for his explosive style of play and jaw-dropping athleticism, Steve Francis, the former Houston Rockets guard, is back in the basketball spotlight. “The Franchise,” as he was famously nicknamed during his NBA prime, has jumped into the never-ending debate over the greatest player of all time, revealing his personal pick for basketball’s GOAT — while delivering a controversial take about Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant within his all-time top 10.

On The Bubba Dub Show, the former three-time All-Star weighed in on the GOAT conversation and shared his personal top 10 players list. His remarks quickly sparked conversation, particularly for how he ranked Stephen Curry ahead of Kevin Durant.

When asked about who he believes is the greatest of all time, Francis did not hesitate. “So, all them dunks and moves, like ain’t no way nobody’s father or even younger ain’t never see Come Fly With Me,” Francis said. “Growing up seeing that, growing up looking at Want to Be Like Mike, and him being able to conquer the Detroit Pistons.”

Francis went on to recall a personal connection that deepened his admiration for Michael Jordan. “I grew to know why Mark Aguirre was so [competitive], ’cause he coached me with the Knicks,” Francis explained. “So he told me what they was doing, their plan to try to assassinate anything Jordan did.”

Steve Francis during a Knicks game.

What he said about Curry and Durant

After making it clear that Jordan was his GOAT, Francis turned to his all-time top 10 list — and dropped a hot take by placing Stephen Curry ahead of Kevin Durant.

“Curry seven, I don’t know who else. Seventh. He in the top 10… He behind Steph, KD in the top 10,” Francis said, clarifying that while both Curry and Durant belong in his top 10, the Warriors star edges the former league MVP.

Steve Francis’ journey

Steve Francis’ NBA career began with massive expectations after he was selected second overall in the 1999 NBA Draft. Nicknamed “The Franchise” by the Rockets, Francis quickly became one of the league’s most exciting players. With his explosive drives and athletic finishes, he emerged as the face of the Rockets and earned three consecutive All-Star selections.

After several strong seasons in Houston, Francis was traded in 2004 in the blockbuster deal that brought Tracy McGrady to the Rockets. He joined the Magic and continued to produce, but his stint in Orlando was short-lived. A surprising trade sent him to the Knicks, where his production declined due to injuries and a reduced role.

The final years of Francis’ career were plagued by knee problems and limited playing time. He had a brief return to the Rockets before stepping away from the NBA. While his career ultimately fell short of the superstar expectations that came with his draft position, his electrifying style and highlight-reel plays made him one of the most entertaining players of the early 2000s.