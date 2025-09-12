NBA Hall of Famer reveals key detail that could have changed LeBron’s career as the undisputed GOAT

Although his legacy is constantly questioned, LeBron James has become one of the most influential players in the modern era of the NBA. Having already cemented his legacy with three different franchises, he now aims to secure a fifth championship with the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite his impressive achievements, a Hall of Famer recently suggested that altering one aspect of his career could have solidified his status as the indisputable GOAT.

“If Bron got introduced to the triangle at an early age, Bron would have expanded his game tremendously… He’s not as fast or uber athletic like he once was. But if we take Bron who he is now, with the athleticism, speed, and everything, agility, and put him in that triangle, learning that, I don’t think there’s any question who the greatest player would be,” Tracy McGrady said, via Gil’s arena podcast.

Phil Jackson’s Chicago Bulls epitomized the offensive triangle, ascending to legendary status by clinching six championships in a decade and showcasing unparalleled dominance. Michael Jordan even emphasized this scheme’s significance, stating, “The Triangle kept everybody occupied, doing their roles. It gave me opportunities in the post… When I involved John Paxson or Steve Kerr, it was built on the Triangle,” he said, via GQ in 2007.

A key principle of the offensive triangle strategy was ensuring that one player always had support from two teammates, creating a series of triangles that suggested numerical superiority in positional attacks.While Michael Jordan mentioned in GQ that this strategy excelled with players like him or Kobe Bryant, it’s intriguing to imagine how a cerebral player like LeBron James, with his dominant court presence, could have thrived under this scheme.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts against the Chicago Bulls.

Is LeBron James’ place in the NBA GOAT debate still being questioned?

Despite Michael Jordan often dominates the GOAT debate, LeBron James’ remarkable longevity and impact make him a formidable contender. Not only has James clinched four championships, but he also holds the all-time scoring record. Moreover, his exceptional basketball IQ has propelled him to become a well-rounded player, further solidifying his legacy.

Even while continuing to play, James’ achievements already evoke Hall of Fame status, having worn the legendary jacket. Though some give the GOAT edge to Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant, many former NBA players, including Greg Oden, assert that LeBron’s legacy will become indisputable upon retirement. They often believe that truly grasping his impact may only be possible once the league feels his absence, underscoring his profound influence on the game.