Mavericks’ Anthony Davis opens up about lessons learned from LeBron James

After his departure from the team, Anthony Davis leaves behind a significant legacy with the Los Angeles Lakers, having been a key figure in their 2020 NBA Championship run. Forming a dominant duo with LeBron James, Davis was the team’s most versatile player, excelling on both ends of the floor with his defensive dominance and offensive contributions. Reflecting on his time in Los Angeles, Davis opened up about the lessons he learned playing alongside LeBron James.

“Just from a leadership standpoint, how he’s able to lead a team. He’s very vocal. Over my first seven years, I always led by example. But then the past five and a half years, being around him, I’ve realized that players don’t always want to hear their coach’s voice,” stated Anthony Davis as reported by Joey Mistretta.

Anthony Davis undoubtedly developed his leadership skills under LeBron James, admitting that before teaming up with him, he was a quieter leader who led primarily by example. However, playing alongside LeBron taught him to be more vocal, making him a crucial presence in the locker room and on the court.

During his time with the Lakers, Davis became an indispensable player, not only for his offensive ability but also for the stability he brought with his defensive presence and verticality. His impact extended beyond scoring, as his two-way dominance was vital to the team’s success and overall style of play.

LeBron James (L) #23 and Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers look on from the bench

Now, the Dallas Mavericks will have the perfect complement to Klay Thompson, Kyrie Irving and Daniel Gafford as he will come in to complement a team that is already perfectly tuned to offer consistency that will help them improve their chances of winning the NBA Championship.

Did the Mavericks get a better roster with Anthony Davis despite losing Luka Doncic?

The trade of Luka Doncic did not sit well with Dallas Mavericks fans, leading to protests outside the stadium as many struggled to understand the decision made by general manager Nico Harrison. However, several analysts and former NBA players, including Shaquille O’Neal, believe the Mavericks made the right move, as Anthony Davis provides the team with much-needed stability, scoring, and defensive presence.

This does not suggest that Doncic is a lesser player than Davis, but rather that Davis better fits the Mavericks’ current needs, creating a more balanced roster alongside versatile stars like Kyrie Irving or Anthony Davis.

Meanwhile, Doncic is set to become the cornerstone of the Lakers in the post-LeBron era, positioning him as the franchise’s long-term leader. Despite the initial controversy, both teams ultimately secured beneficial trades that align with their respective visions for the future.

