Draymond Green warns the Dallas Mavericks about Anthony Davis following Luka Doncic’s trade

Although it has been nearly a week since the trade, the NBA community is still reeling from the departure of Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks and the arrival of Anthony Davis from the Los Angeles Lakers. Recently, Draymond Green weighed in on the situation, delivering a strong message to Dallas fans.

“Everybody acts like they didn’t get Anthony Davis back. Everybody was like, ‘Oh, they should’ve gotten more picks.’ Bro, they got Anthony Davis at 31,” the Golden State Warriors forward said on The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis, emphasizing AD’s immense talent and the influence he can bring to the Mavericks.

Green went even further by comparing Davis’ and Doncic‘s respective journeys in the NBA. “No disrespect to Luka, Anthony Davis is a top 75 player in NBA history,” he stated. “Luka is not that now. He has the potential to be that, and he will be top 100 by the time it comes out, but Anthony Davis is a perennial All-Star, a top 75 player.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Expressing his confusion over the pessimism surrounding the Anthony Davis’ part of the trade, Draymond added, “Everyone acts like he’s nobody.” However, he acknowledged about the deal: “Nonetheless, it was very shocking.”

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena.

Advertisement

Green explores the Mavs’ decision to trade Doncic

After addressing the surprising nature of the Luka Doncic trade, Draymond Green offered his perspective on the potential reasoning behind the Dallas Mavericks’ decision to deal the star guard to the Los Angeles Lakers. “Number one, as great as Luka Doncic is, he’s not drafted by the current general manager of the Dallas Mavericks,” Green explained.

Advertisement

see also Draymond Green warns the Lakers of a major problem ahead after the Davis-Doncic trade

He suggested that the Mavericks may have viewed the trade as a strategic decision in light of the team’s vision for the future in the NBA. “So as great as he is, general managers have in their mind how they see fit a team they construct and how they want it to work. How they see it working and getting to and winning a championship,” Draymond added.

Advertisement

Anthony Davis readies for his Mavericks debut

On Friday, Anthony Davis held a press conference in Dallas, sharing his excitement about joining the Mavericks. “I’m excited for the challenge,” he said. “Obviously it’s a tough transition. It was a shock to all. But like I said, my job is to come in and play basketball and win basketball games.”

After suffering an abdominal strain during a game with the Los Angeles Lakers against the Philadelphia 76ers on January 28, Davis is now fully recovered. He is expected to make his official debut with the Dallas Mavericks this Saturday at the American Airlines Center against the Houston Rockets.

Advertisement