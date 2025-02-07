NBA legend Shaq O’Neal gives his thoughts on the Anthony Davis-Luka Doncic trade

After the Dallas Mavericks‘ lack of consistency, Nico Harrison, the team’s general manager, made the risky decision to trade Luka Doncic because of his physical problems and playing characteristics to bring in Anthony Davis, a more physical player who can give more balance to the team. This trade was very controversial as the Mavs traded away their best player of the past two seasons. This did not go unnoticed by NBA Legend Shaq O’Neal, who gave his strong opinion about this operation.

“I think Dallas has probably won the trade because AD goes into a natural position with better players around him…Of course, (Lakers) got two top players– LeBron and you got Luka. I don’t see who else they got. I don’t see them going far… They have no size. Both those guys aren’t really great defensive players, so I think Dallas definitely won the trade,” stated Shaq O’Neal on The Big Podcast with Shaq.

According to Shaquille O’Neal, while the Dallas Mavericks lost their top scorer, they gained a well-rounded player who, beyond his incredible form, brings much-needed defensive balance to the team. In contrast, the Los Angeles Lakers took a different approach, sacrificing defense by trading away specialists like Max Christie and Anthony Davis.

Now, with an ultra-offensive lineup featuring LeBron James, Austin Reaves, and Luka Doncic, the challenge falls on JJ Redick to find the right balance and ensure the team remains competitive on both ends of the floor. Perhaps Reaves is going to be forced to be more defensive player or will be frequently substituted by a defensive specialist player to give more consistency to the team.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks now have a more well-rounded roster. With Doncic frequently sidelined, Anthony Davis steps into a key role alongside Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving. If Davis can quickly adapt, the Mavericks could emerge as one of the most consistent teams in the league. While Doncic is arguably more talented, Davis offers a more complete skill set, which could bring the Mavericks closer to their championship aspirations.

Did the Lakers sacrifice the present to build for the future?

Luka Doncic is undoubtedly a franchise cornerstone for Los Angeles Lakers, but concerns remain about his physical condition as he returns from injury and adjusts to his new team. Lakers’ GM Rob Pelinka took a different approach than Mavericks’ GM Nico Harrison, as the Lakers prioritized securing a player who could eventually succeed LeBron James.

While fans would love to see LeBron play forever, the reality of his eventual retirement is something the organization must prepare for. Beyond that, Luka Doncic brings an immediate scoring boost to the Lakers, but it will be up to JJ Redick to find the right balance within the team. If Redick can successfully integrate Doncic while maintaining defensive stability, the Lakers have the potential to be a top-tier contender for years to come.