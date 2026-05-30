Kyrie Irving shares encouraging update on ACL recovery

Kyrie Irving recently was as candid as possible about his ACL recovery and how his return to the court is closer than ever, providing an update in which he revealed everything about his current health status.

Kyrie Irving offered an encouraging update on his recovery from a torn left ACL, revealing that he is getting very close to full health. The Dallas Mavericks star said he feels he is nearing the final stages of the rehab process, a positive sign for a team hoping to have one of its leaders back on the court as soon as possible.

Irving shared the update during a live stream on Twitch, where he spoke openly about the progress he has made over the past several months. “I am definitely close to being over at 100% in terms of my ACL recovery,” Irving said, giving Mavericks fans a reason to be optimistic about his return.

“It’s been a while now,” Irving continued. “I’m so grateful that I’ve had the time to heal & just experiment with my body more on the court and off the court in the weight room & just pushing myself to the limit.” His comments reflected both confidence in his recovery and appreciation for the work that has gone into getting back to full strength.

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What could Irving’s return mean for Dallas?

A healthy Irving would be a major boost for the Mavericks. Even before the injury, he remained one of the team’s most productive players, providing scoring, playmaking, and veteran leadership. His ability to create offense in crucial moments has made him one of the most valuable pieces of the roster when available.

Kyrie Irving: “I am definitely close to being over at 100% in terms of my ACL recovery. It’s been a while now…I’m so grateful that I’ve had the time to heal & just experiment with my body more on the court and off the court in the weight room & just pushing myself to the limit.” https://t.co/F45uezvezX pic.twitter.com/BzuugV9fvL — Mike Curtis (@MikeACurtis2) May 30, 2026

During his most recent NBA season with Dallas, Irving continued to show why he remains one of the league’s most dangerous guards. His scoring efficiency, ball-handling, and experience helped stabilize the offense, while his championship pedigree brought an important presence to the locker room and on the floor.

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The next big decision for Irving could come off the court. He holds a player option for the 2026-27 season, the final year of his current contract. Whether he chooses to exercise that option or explore a different path, the Mavericks would undoubtedly benefit from having a fully healthy Irving leading the backcourt and helping guide a talented roster through another competitive season.