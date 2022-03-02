Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors face each other on Thursday at American Airlines Center for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2021/22 NBA Season in the US

Dallas Mavericks will come against Golden State Warriors at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 8:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 169th regular-season game. Expectedly, the Dallas Mavericks are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 88 direct duels to this day, while the Golden State Warriors have celebrated a triumph in exactly 80 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on February 27, 2022, and it ended in a 107-101 win for the Mavericks away in San Francisco. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the fourth time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Thursday, March 3, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: American Airlines Center, Dallas

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines

Dallas Mavericks have been in a good form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won four times, losing only once (WWLWW). Meanwhile, unlike their opponents, the Golden State Warriors have won only once in their last five matches (LLWLL).

The Mavericks currently sit in fifth place on the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.597. While the Warriors are placed four positions above them, in second place in the Western Conference, with a win percentage of 0.694. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to October 25, 1980, and it ended in a 86-79 win for the Warriors.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors, to be played on Thursday, at the American Airlines Center, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on NBA TV in the United States.

You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass through FuboTV by clicking here! The price is $14.99 per month, in addition to the cost of your existing subscription.

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions And Odds

The oddsmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors matchup. However, judging by the Mavericks' recent form, we can expect them to win at home.

* Odds via BetMGM