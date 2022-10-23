Memphis Grizzlies will receive Brooklyn Nets in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

For a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game, the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets will face against each other. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States.

The Memphis Grizzlies are coming off a 137-96 loss to the Dallas Mavericks, which was their first loss of the season after two straight wins. The Grizzlies want to get back to winning ways to bring their win/loss record to 3-1, but to do so they'll need to get strong in Brooklyn.

On the Nets side, they got off to a rocky start being heavily outscored by the New Orleans Pelicans 130-108 at Barclays Center, but then recovered in their second game beating the Toronto Raptors 109-105. They are now looking for their second win in a row and have a positive win/loss balance.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Information

Date: Monday, October 24, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee



Memphis Grizzlies vs Brooklyn Nets: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Memphis Grizzlies vs Brooklyn Nets: Storylines

The game that the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets will play this Monday, October 24 at the FedExForum will be the first between them this regular season. It will be an interesting duel between the locals who are looking to recover from their loss against the Dallas Mavericks and the visitors who are looking to achieve their second victory in a row.

How to Watch or Live Stream Memphis Grizzlies vs Brooklyn Nets in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets to be played this Monday, October 24 at the FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee will be broadcast in the United States on: Bally Sports SE-MEM, YES.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Brooklyn Nets: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers haven't picked the favorites for this game yet, but they probably will in the next few hours. It will be a fairly even matchup, but the favoritism is likely to be in favor of the Memphis Grizzlies, although surely not by much difference.

