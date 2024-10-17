Michael Jordan is the GOAT over LeBron James due to one key factor, says former NBA champion

In the ongoing debate over who is the greatest player in NBA history, Michael Jordan has a distinct edge over LeBron James due to a unique aspect of his game that remains unmatched, according to a former Boston Celtics star.

Fans love to compare feats, teams, and players, endlessly debating which franchise stands out in NBA history or which squad was the most dominant. However, the GOAT debate is what truly captures attention. Analysts and former players frequently join the conversation, each with their own reasons. Recently, a three-time NBA champion shared his thoughts on why Michael Jordan is the best, edging out LeBron James.

In an interview with Mark Jackson, former NBA star and current Boston Celtics assistant coach Sam Cassell weighed in: “In my opinion, it’s between LeBron and MJ. I played against both. It ain’t hard for me at all; Michael Jordan in my aspect.”

Cassell, however, was quick to clarify that his stance is not meant as a slight to James. “That’s no knock on LeBron. I don’t think we’ll ever see a Michael Jordan-caliber ball player ever… I don’t think we’re gonna see another LeBron James either.”

When asked to elaborate on why Jordan stands above the rest, Sam highlighted what made MJ truly special: “What I’m saying is… the hardest thing in our league is score, and the thing I tell our young guys around here, how he scored, he scored so easily at times,” Cassell explained. “That’s what separated him, in my opinion, more than anybody in our league; he didn’t exercise a lot of dribbles, he didn’t.“

Sam Cassell of the Houston Rockets goes against guard Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls during a game played at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The Bulls won the game, 100-86.

Cassell’s perspective carries weight

Sam Cassell’s authority on this topic is rooted in his personal experience. He had the opportunity to face both Jordan and LeBron during his playing career. As a youngster with the Houston Rockets, Cassell won back-to-back NBA titles while Jordan was temporarily retired from the league. Later, with the New Jersey Nets, Cassell experienced firsthand how dominant Jordan’s Chicago Bulls were when his team was swept by them in the 1997-98 season.

Toward the end of his career, Sam crossed paths with a young LeBron James, who was already making waves with the Cleveland Cavaliers. In 2008, Cassell and the Boston Celtics knocked out LeBron’s Cavs in a grueling seven-game series en route to his third and final NBA title.