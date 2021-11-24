Milwaukee Bucks play against Detroit Pistons for a Eastern Conference game in the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons are ready to play in a Eastern Conference game in the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on November 24, 2021 at 8:00 PM (ET). Champs playing safe at home. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Milwaukee Bucks are going through a slow process of recovery after a poor start to the new season. So far the Bucks have a positive record in the conference at 10-8 overall, and the most recent game was a 123-92 win against the Orlando Magic.

Detroit Pistons are sunk in the last spot of the Eastern Conference with 4-13 overall, and the last three games were losses for them. The most recent game was against the Miami Heat, but the Pistons lost that game by 92-100.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons: Storylines

Milwaukee Bucks won 6 of the last 8 games, the last four games were consecutive wins against Los Angeles Lakers 109-102, Oklahoma City Thunder 96-89, Orlando Magic twice 117-108 and 123-92. Brook Lopez is still listed as out, but Jrue Holiday is back and the Bucks' offensive game has improved a lot. Milwaukee Bucks are scoring an average of 108.6 points per game and the defense allows 107.1 points.

Detroit Pistons are in one of the worst possible situations, but they still have time to come out of the bottom. The Pistons have won three of the last 10 games, two on the road against the Houston Rockets 112-104 and one against the Toronto Raptors 127-121. The most recent victory was against the Indiana Pacers at home 97-89 in a five-game home series that ended in a loss to the Miami Heat 92-100. The Pistons are scoring an average of 99.1 points per game, and the team is allowing 107.8 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons in the U.S.

This game of the West vs East Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV, and other options available to watch the game in the US are Bally Sports Wisconsin, NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons: Predictions And Odds

Milwaukee Bucks are favorites at home with -14 points to cover and -1400 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a positive record but the team continues to have offensive problems. Detroit Pistons are underdogs for this game with +14 ATS and +830 moneyline. The totals are fixed at 214.5 points. The best pick for this NBA game is: OVER 214.5.



FanDuel Milwaukee Bucks -14 / -1400 Totals 214.5 Detroit Pistons +14 / +830

* Odds via FanDuel.