Even though the media isn't giving him enough credit, people around the NBA believe Devin Booker should be a lock to win MVP this season.

In most years, a player averaging 26+ on a 60+-win team would be a lock to win NBA MVP. But since we're talking about Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns, it seems like he doesn't fit the criteria.

Booker has been snubbed and overlooked all season long despite being the best player on the best team in the league by a mile. And, while Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Joel Embiid have also been great, Booker's name hasn't even been mentioned.

That's why Suns coach Monty Williams wanted to set the record straight once and for all, stating that Booker should be a lock to take the award home, even though he's sharing the floor with Chris Paul.

Monty Williams Backs Devin Booker's Cae For MVP

“How many guys with his numbers and our record weren’t the MVP?” Williams said, per Mark Medina of NBA.com. “I’ve heard in Book’s case it’s because he plays with Chris. That’s kind of silly because Harden won one playing with Chris.”

Draymond Green Also Thinks Booker Should Win

Williams isn't the only one who feels that way. Per Warriors star Draymond Green, Booker's consistency and how the Suns have performed all year long is more than enough to give him the award:

“My MVP is Devin Booker," Green said on his podcast. "I think Book has been consistent all year. As good as their team has been, again we go back to the conversation, there’s no criteria–some years it is the best player on the best team, some years it’s … you know … Russell Westbrook whose team’s in sixth place but he won. Don’t get me wrong, he deserved to win, but you all just wonder what’s the criteria. However, for my criteria, Devin Booker. He is the MVP of the NBA.”

Stephen A. Smith Is Also On Booker's Side

Recently, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith also made his case for Booker. Per the controversial analyst, the Chris Paul narrative doesn't fit because Booker still led the Suns to a 12-3 record without Paul on the court:

“Devin Booker is averaging 26-5-5,” Smith said. “Devin Booker is playing on the best team in basketball, who’s virtually been the best team from start to finish. Devin Booker, in the 15 games without CP3, went 12-3. Devin Booker is playing for a team that is 7.5 games better than Memphis, and 12 games better than Milwaukee, Miami, or anybody else in the Eastern Conference.”

All things considered, it's hard to think of a reason why people wouldn't even mention Booker's name in the MVP conversation this season. It's time the media start putting some respect on his name as the superstar he's become.