The Brooklyn Nets need to stop lying to themselves and end this experiment once and for all. Here, we explain why.

The Brooklyn Nets have dug themselves into a hole that not even winning an NBA championship could take them out of. Jay Williams claims they've become the least likable team in NBA history, and he could be on to something.

Hiring Ime Udoka is only another step in the wrong direction. Their desire to compete has created another PR disaster, as Udoka was rightfully suspended from the Boston Celtics just six weeks ago.

Kyrie Irving's anti-Semitic remarks made him even more of a controversial figure in the league. And it's not like Ben Simmons has done much to help their winning cause through the first stretch of the season.

Right now, Kevin Durant is all alone on an island. An island he chose to put himself in over and over. And truth be told, people just don't want to see these guys succeed. If anything, they're tuning in to watch their downfall.

NBA: This Is Why The Nets Should Trade All Their Stars

So, it seems like the only way the Nets can ever recover from this disaster is by just giving up and hitting the drawing board. They don't control their own picks, so that could mean being stuck in basketball hell for years.

But how will they ever compete for the fan's love when they share the city with the New York Knicks and have three of the most hated players in the NBA? How could people be empathetic to them ever again? They should trade their Big 3, and here's why:

Ben Simmons - A Shell Of Himself

Ben Simmons doesn't want to play basketball anymore. His trade value is at an all-time low, but multiple desperate teams could still throw in several role players that could actually fix the Nets' defense.

Even if he wants to play, can they really afford to keep on waiting for him to be back to his old self? And even if he is, will that be enough to get past their shortcomings? The guy literally refuses to shoot.

Kyrie Irving - Untrustworthy And Volatile

Kyrie Irving cannot be trusted. He's proven that over and over, going AWOL and putting everything but basketball first. He didn't want to stay, and they didn't want him there, so why delay the inevitable?

As talented as he is, most teams don't want anything to do with Irving, and understandably so. But would it be so bad to send him to the Lakers for Russell Westbrook, spare parts, and, hopefully, a pick?

Kevin Durant - He's Over His Head

Kevin Durant found out the hard way that his leverage around the league is close to zero. He's not as coveted as he thought he was, which is a byproduct of his huge ego and his proneness to get hurt at this point in his career.

But as trouble-making as he is, Durant is still one of the greatest to ever do it. Someone will give up more than enough value in return to at least stay competitive for years to come. He wanted to leave, so let's grant him his wish.