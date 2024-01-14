The Golden State Warriors are still without Draymond Green, but the veteran forward continues to ramp up his preparation to get back on the court as soon as possible.

Green was suspended indefinitely after another entanglement in a physical altercation, and things reportedly got tough for him, up to the point where he actually considered walking away from the league.

Notably, Green even reached out to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to talk about retiring, and Silver was the one who actually talked him out of it. Recently, the executive addressed the situation, although he chose not to reveal any details.

Adam Silver Will Respect Green’s Privacy

“In terms of Draymond, at the time we were having those conversations, certainly from my standpoint, they’re private,” Silver told reporters. “That’s his right, if he chooses to make them public. There was certainly no agreement that we had that everything was private, but I’ll leave it to him to comment on what we discussed.”

Green publically acknowledged that he was close to retirement, stating that the situation had overwhelmed him. He also praised Silver for being all about the player’s well-being and not punishing him just for the sake of it:

“I would be speaking up if he were saying something that wasn’t consistent with our discussions,” Silver said. “I would just conclude by saying I’m pleased he’s close to being back. And my sense is that he used his time away from the floor very productively.”

At the end of the day, Green is one of the best players in the game and a vital part of his team. Hopefully, he got the help he needed to deal and cope with his emotions, as they need him at his best if they want to straighten the course of the season.