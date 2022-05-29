The Golden State Warriors are back to the NBA Finals. And while their rivals won't give in without a fight, they should still be heavily favored to win the championship.

People counted them out. They said they wouldn't succeed without Kevin Durant. They said Klay Thompson was done and that Steve Kerr was an overrated coach. They said Stephen Curry wasn't a true leader.

But the Golden State Warriors are back where they belong. The Dubs are in the NBA Finals for the sixth time in eight year, and will fight with bones and nails to put the fourth ring on their fingers and the seventh in franchise history.

They have a tough matchup ahead of them, and no one can deny it. Getting those four wins will be a complicated task regardless of how good they are. But still, the Warriors will win the 2022 NBA Championship, and we're going to tell you why.

3 Reasons Why The Warriors Will Win The 2022 NBA Finals

Coaching

Steve Kerr didn't build the dynasty but he sure took them to a whole new level. He's found the way to adapt his personnel over time, as they don't run that fast-paced offense anymore with their aging core. Still, Kerr always seems to find the right lineup and make the proper adjustment.

Kerr has been here way too often now, and he's not afraid to think outside of the box. Whatever it takes to win, he'll do it, even if that means playing a rookie just because of a favorable matchup. His 'Death Lineups' are nearly unbeatable, and he'll get homecourt advantage.

Experience

This Warriors team has championship DNA. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney, and Andre Iguodala have been at this stage before. They know each other, trust each other, and won't be overwhelmed by the pressure that comes with playing in the NBA Finals.

The Dubs have a championship mindset as well. They know what it takes to win but have also been on the other side of the equation. Also, this might be their last shot at another championship, so they won't leave anything to chance.

Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry is a three-time NBA Champion, two-time MVP, eight-time All-Star, All-Star Game MVP, two-time Scoring Champion, Steals Leader, eight-time member of an All-NBA team, two-time 3-Point Contest Champion, Western Conference Finals MVP, a member of the 50-40-90 club, a top-75 player, an NCAA season leading scorer a two-time SoCon Player of the Year, and a two-time FIBA World Cup champion.

The only thing missing on that résumé is a Finals MVP trophy. He doesn't have anything left to prove at this point in his career, but some still give him a hard time for that. So, expect Curry to go human torch mode from the start and silence the few critics that are still out there.