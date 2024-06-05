Jrue Holiday could have a tremendous matchup with Kyrie Irving during the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks.

Jrue Holiday is back in the NBA Finals. In 2021, the star was key to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks winning the championship. Now, the challenge is to stop Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

Holiday arrived at the Boston Celtics as the missing defensive piece to finally lift the trophy. So far, the results have been spectacular with a 64-18 record in the regular season.

That impressive pace continued in the playoffs with decisive victories against the Miami Heat, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Indiana Pacers. Therefore, the Celtics are the huge favorites in the finals.

2024 NBA Finals: Jrue Holiday explains how to stop Kyrie Irving

On the other side, the Dallas Mavericks have been the biggest revelation of the Western Conference. When everything seemed to indicate that the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Minnesota Timberwolves or the Denver Nuggets would reach the title series, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving dazzled on the court.

As a result, during a press conference prior to the start of the 2024 NBA Finals, a reporter asked Jrue Holiday what he can do to stop Irving. His response was unequivocal: “Pray.”

Throughout the series, Holiday could be the man chosen by head coach Joe Mazzulla to try to stop Irving. At the moment, at least off the court, Jrue sparked laughter on social media by admitting that only a miracle would make it possible.