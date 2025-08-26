NBA Hall of Famer fires back at blunt comparisons with Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama, now entering his third NBA season, has firmly established himself as one of the league’s premier talents. With impressive rookie season averages of 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game, the San Antonio Spurs recognized his potential and built their team around him. His exceptional performance has led to comparisons with an NBA Hall of Famer, who responded emphatically to the parallels being drawn.

“They say I’m Wemby, the first, he’s Wemby, the second. But I’m Ralph the first, he’s Ralph the second. I could post-up, I could dribble, and I could shoot outside. We didn’t shoot many 3s when I played, butI’m sure my mindset would’ve been really tough to play and would’ve been at an elite level of the game,” Ralph Sampson said, via Clutch Points.

Despite not having one of the well-known legacies in NBA history, Ralph Sampson carved out a notable nine-year career in the league, highlighted by four All-Star selections. His rookie season was particularly impressive, mirroring the dominance seen in Victor’s debut, and earning him the coveted Rookie of the Year award. While Sampson do not deny similarities in their playing styles, he firmly asserts that he arrived first and showcased his dominance.

Even if Ralph Sampson secured a spot in the Hall of Fame, he never clinched an NBA championship or an MVP award, a goal many hope Victor Wembanyama will surpass. Despite their similar playing styles, expectations for the Spurs youngster are sky-high; fans anticipate he will lead the franchise in a way Sampson could not after departing the Houston Rockets in 1987.

Ralph Sampson #50 of the Houston Rockets and Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs.

Spurs are building a promising roster around Wembanyama in pursuit of long-awaited NBA title

The San Antonio Spurs have strategically assembled a roster brimming with young talent poised to make a significant impact in the NBA’s future. Anchoring this promising lineup is Victor Wembanyama, the franchise’s clear cornerstone. Complementing him are rising stars like Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper, Jeremy Sochan, and Devin Vassell, each bringing unique skills to the court.

Balancing this youthful energy, the Spurs have added De’Aaron Fox, whose experience and leadership aims to guide the team through the challenging postseason. Also, Mitch Johnson’s arrival as head coach ensures a smooth transition from Gregg Popovich’s legendary tenure. This dynamic combination fuels the Spurs’ ambition to end their 11-year championship drought and reclaim their status as NBA champions with Wembanyama leading the offense.