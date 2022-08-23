A new season comes up for the NBA fans, its a great opportunity to check out how the games are broken down for each team to sum up for the regular season.

It doesn't matter if you are a long-time NBA fan or a newcomer for the 2022-23 NBA Season. This will be a friendly reminder to all of you, who want to check out every single game of the upcoming season and how its breakdown for each team.

First off, there are two conferences, the West and the East. Each conference has three divisions. The Eastern Conference is composed by the Atlantic division, the Central division, and the Southeast division. Whereas the Western Conference is composed by the Northwest division, the Pacific division, and the Southest division.

Currently the 2022 NBA Champions are the Golden State Warriors, champions of the Western Conference, and the runners-up are the Boston Celtics, champions of the Eastern Conference. These previous lines are important to the breakdown the regular season.

How many games are in a NBA season?

As previously noted, there are six divisions with five NBA teams each. In a regular season, there is an 82-game schedule per team. And, it is breakdown into a four-game schedule between each team of each division, for a total of 16 games per division.

Then, an NBA franchise will face six teams from other groups of the other two divisions for a total of 24 games. Then, each team will play six other teams for a total of 30 games in the mid-way through the end of the regular season. Up until this point, an NBA team has already played 70 games of the regular season.

The remaining 12 games are played between the teams of the opposing conference, who an NBA team haven't faced yet. This will make up the grand total of 82 games in a regular season. In the next chapter, an NBA team that clinched the NBA Finals, will play a total of 16 or 28 additional games, depending on each series.