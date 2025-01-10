NBA legend Carmelo Anthony suggests ideal trade destination for Jimmy Butler amid Miami Heat turmoil

The Miami Heat have signaled their willingness to trade Jimmy Butler after suspending him for seven games due to what they described as detrimental behavior. With Butler’s future in Miami uncertain, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony has shared his perspective on where he believes the star could best thrive.

“Right now? I’m sending Jimmy to the Lakers,” Anthony said without hesitation on the Seven PM in Brooklyn show. He provided a viewpoint that hadn’t received widespread consideration, especially amidst speculation that teams like the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns were frontrunners for Butler’s services.

“They need defense, you could bring that, you bring toughness and you can go get it,” Carmelo Anthony said, emphasizing the qualities that Butler could bring to the Lakers to elevate their play as the season progresses. “Bron (LeBron James) don’t want to have to keep going and get it all. Like AD (Anthony Davis) is going out there doing what he’s doing. You put Jimmy alongside them.”

When discussing how Butler could fit into the Lakers’ system, Anthony highlighted LeBron’s ability to integrate stars into the team dynamic. “You got a veteran team, you got veteran guys on your team. Bron knows how to (expletive) with you, he knows what you gonna bring to the team,” Anthony added.

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat controls the ball against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Kaseya Center on December 07, 2024 in Miami, Florida.

Anthony thinks Butler should leave Miami

Carmelo expressed concerns about Butler’s recent behavior in Miami, suggesting that his current struggles might be a result of deeper issues within the organization. “Jimmy works extremely hard. Four or five times a day, five in the morning. He’s very disciplined. I’ve seen him. I’ve been around him,” Anthony said. “This ain’t the Jimmy that I know.”

He went on to suggest that the Heat may not be the right environment for Butler at this stage in his career. “Something is going on with Jimmy, and people need to get in front of that,” Anthony remarked, urging the team to address the situation before it escalates. “This is going to get ugly because Jimmy is not a guy that’s going to back down. He’ll start forcing his way, and then if you don’t trade him during the deadline, that Miami (expletive) is gonna get nasty.”

Carmelo’s credentials: A voice of experience

With nearly 20 years of NBA experience, including a stint in Los Angeles between 2021 and 2022, Carmelo Anthony has a unique perspective on the personalities and dynamics within the Lakers’ locker room. His firsthand experience with LeBron and the team’s veteran leadership has led him to believe that a Butler-LeBron-Davis trio could elevate the Lakers into serious contention in the Western Conference.

What about other options for Butler?

Despite Anthony’s endorsement, the Lakers are not currently the front-runner for Butler’s services. Reports indicate that the Phoenix Suns remain his preferred destination, with Kevin Durant potentially playing a crucial role in Butler’s trade.

Meanwhile, interest from teams like the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, and Golden State Warriors appears to be waning, leaving the possibility that Butler could remain with the Heat beyond the trade deadline—although his return to the court this season seems increasingly unlikely.