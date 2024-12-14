NBA News: Bronny reflects on LeBron James' crucial support during his rookie season with the Lakers

Since being selected by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2024 NBA Draft, Bronny James has faced intense scrutiny from fans, analysts, and peers. The basketball world has watched closely, eager to see how LeBron’s eldest son would perform under the spotlight. Now, months into his rookie campaign and alternating between NBA action and G-League development, the young guard shared his thoughts on the significance of his father’s guidance.

“It means a lot,” Bronny acknowledged in an interview with ClutchPoints. He described LeBron’s influence as a constant presence in his life, from his earliest days to his milestone achievement of joining the NBA. “He’s been there since I’ve been playing in middle school,” he reflected.

This season, Bronny and LeBron made NBA history as the first father-son duo to share the court in an official game. The milestone occurred on October 22, during the Lakers’ season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves—a game that ended in a 110-103 victory for JJ Redick’s squad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the opportunities for Bronny and LeBron to play together have been limited. The young guard has appeared in only 7 of the Lakers‘ 25 games this season, averaging just 2.6 minutes per contest—a reflection of his gradual adjustment to the professional level.

Advertisement

Despite this, having LeBron as both a teammate and mentor has been invaluable for the young guard. “It’s always good to have him give me pointers or just watch me playing the game I love,” Bronny shared. He emphasized that LeBron’s role goes beyond that of a supportive father, providing insights and guidance that are helping him navigate his early professional career.

Advertisement

Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on November 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Advertisement

Bronny reflects on this performances

After a challenging start to his NBA career, Bronny appears to be hitting his stride in the G-League. He recently posted a career-high 30 points in a narrow 106-100 loss to the Valley Suns, showcasing his potential as a dynamic scorer.

“Yeah, I think it’s good—just taking it game by game, trying to learn everything I can,” James said in the same interview, reflecting on his G-League experience. “Always just staying aggressive. Playing my game. Playing for my teammates and coaches. It’s been good so far,” he explained.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bronny identified attacking the basket as a strength of his game, acknowledging how it helps him create opportunities. “Just getting downhill—it opens up everything for me,” he explained. Yet, he remains focused on improving his overall skill set. “Still got to knock down more threes, but just staying aggressive on the offensive end and building that energy up for the defensive end.”

see also NBA News: Stephon Marbury, harsh LeBron James critic, shares his thoughts on Lakers' Bronny

Bronny’s latest game

Following his 30-point performance on Thursday, Bronny James took the court again on Friday against the Valley Suns, but South Bay fell short in a 102-91 loss at Mullett Arena. While the young guard couldn’t replicate his standout showing, he still made an impact with 16 points, two assists, and two rebounds in 26 minutes of play.