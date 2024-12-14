Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: Bronny reflects on LeBron James' crucial support during his rookie season with the Lakers

Bronny James is navigating his first NBA season with the Los Angeles Lakers, splitting time between the main roster and the South Bay Lakers in the G-League. Recently, he opened up about the invaluable role his father, LeBron James, has played in shaping his journey.

Bronny James #9 and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up prior to the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
© Photo by Jason Miller/Getty ImagesBronny James #9 and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up prior to the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Since being selected by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2024 NBA Draft, Bronny James has faced intense scrutiny from fans, analysts, and peers. The basketball world has watched closely, eager to see how LeBron’s eldest son would perform under the spotlight. Now, months into his rookie campaign and alternating between NBA action and G-League development, the young guard shared his thoughts on the significance of his father’s guidance.

“It means a lot,” Bronny acknowledged in an interview with ClutchPoints. He described LeBron’s influence as a constant presence in his life, from his earliest days to his milestone achievement of joining the NBA. “He’s been there since I’ve been playing in middle school,” he reflected.

This season, Bronny and LeBron made NBA history as the first father-son duo to share the court in an official game. The milestone occurred on October 22, during the Lakers’ season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves—a game that ended in a 110-103 victory for JJ Redick’s squad.

Advertisement

However, the opportunities for Bronny and LeBron to play together have been limited. The young guard has appeared in only 7 of the Lakers‘ 25 games this season, averaging just 2.6 minutes per contest—a reflection of his gradual adjustment to the professional level.

Advertisement

Despite this, having LeBron as both a teammate and mentor has been invaluable for the young guard. “It’s always good to have him give me pointers or just watch me playing the game I love,” Bronny shared. He emphasized that LeBron’s role goes beyond that of a supportive father, providing insights and guidance that are helping him navigate his early professional career.

Bronny James

Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on November 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Advertisement

Bronny reflects on this performances

After a challenging start to his NBA career, Bronny appears to be hitting his stride in the G-League. He recently posted a career-high 30 points in a narrow 106-100 loss to the Valley Suns, showcasing his potential as a dynamic scorer.

“Yeah, I think it’s good—just taking it game by game, trying to learn everything I can,” James said in the same interview, reflecting on his G-League experience. “Always just staying aggressive. Playing my game. Playing for my teammates and coaches. It’s been good so far,” he explained.

Advertisement

Bronny identified attacking the basket as a strength of his game, acknowledging how it helps him create opportunities. “Just getting downhill—it opens up everything for me,” he explained. Yet, he remains focused on improving his overall skill set. “Still got to knock down more threes, but just staying aggressive on the offensive end and building that energy up for the defensive end.”

NBA News: Stephon Marbury, harsh LeBron James critic, shares his thoughts on Lakers&#039; Bronny

see also

NBA News: Stephon Marbury, harsh LeBron James critic, shares his thoughts on Lakers' Bronny

Bronny’s latest game

Following his 30-point performance on Thursday, Bronny James took the court again on Friday against the Valley Suns, but South Bay fell short in a 102-91 loss at Mullett Arena. While the young guard couldn’t replicate his standout showing, he still made an impact with 16 points, two assists, and two rebounds in 26 minutes of play.

Advertisement
alejandro lopez vega
Alejandro Lopez Vega

ALSO READ

NCAAB News: Shaheen Holloway reveals how Rutgers landed top-ranked duo
College Basketball

NCAAB News: Shaheen Holloway reveals how Rutgers landed top-ranked duo

NFL News: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel makes a strong self-criticism after ball drop against Rams
NFL

NFL News: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel makes a strong self-criticism after ball drop against Rams

NBA News: Anthony Davis makes something clear about Lakers’ turnovers in loss against Timberwolves
NBA

NBA News: Anthony Davis makes something clear about Lakers’ turnovers in loss against Timberwolves

James Harden's million-dollar empire: The net worth of the Clippers star
NBA

James Harden's million-dollar empire: The net worth of the Clippers star

Better Collective Logo