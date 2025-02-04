One of the most monumental trades in recent NBA history took place just days ago, as the Dallas Mavericks sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis. The blockbuster deal also brought Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick to Dallas, with Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris heading to L.A. in a trade package that also included the Utah Jazz.

However, Mavericks fans will have to wait a little longer to see Davis in action. The big man won’t suit up for Tuesday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Mavericks’ injury report lists Davis as “ruled out” due to abdominal soreness, an issue he carried over from his time with the Lakers.

Davis spoke with ESPN’s Tim Bontemps and shared insight into when fans might finally see him take the floor alongside Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson. “I’ll go through a workout today, see how I feel, and depending on that, get another one in tomorrow,” Davis explained. “And then depending on that, see how I feel. If not Thursday, then more than likely Saturday at home”.

Davis’s much-anticipated debut could come against a tough opponent, either Thursday night on the road against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden or Saturday at home against the Houston Rockets.

Anthony Davis during a shoot around with the Mavericks. (Dallas Mavericks official account)

Christie set to debut for the Mavericks

The situation is different for the Mavericks’ other new addition, Max Christie. The young guard is listed as “available” for Tuesday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers and is expected to make his debut without any issues.

Christie arrives in Dallas fresh off a solid performance with the Lakers, where he logged 33 minutes in their win over the Knicks. In that game, he recorded 15 points, three rebounds, and two assists, showcasing his potential as a valuable rotational piece for the Mavericks.

Davis sends a message to Mavericks fans

While en route to Dallas with teammate Christie, the Mavericks’ official social media team shared a video of Davis addressing the team’s fanbase. In the video, the ten-time All-Star promised something special for Mavericks fans in the months ahead.

“Mavs fans, it’s your boy AD here. We’re excited to be a part of the organization, be a part of the team. We’re gonna do something special with y’all, man. (We’re gonna) win a lot of games. We’re excited and we can’t wait to get on the floor, support the team, and do what we do best. Go Mavs!”

