MLB Rumors: Mariners could reunite with two-time All-Star Eugenio Suarez under one key condition

The Seattle Mariners have remained relatively quiet when it comes to the free-agent market for third baseman Eugenio Suarez, despite the veteran slugger leading all remaining free agents with 49 home runs last season. Given Seattle’s stated goal of retaining key contributors and the recent departure of Jorge Polanco to the New York Mets, Suarez initially appeared to be a logical priority.

Instead, the situation has developed more cautiously. Suarez, a two-time All-Star entering his age-34 season, is navigating a market complicated by declining athleticism and persistent strikeout concerns, even as his power numbers remain elite.

As the offseason progresses, however, industry observers believe the Mariners could still be a realistic landing spot — but only under very specific circumstances tied to contract length and market timing.

Why Seattle could circle back on Suarez

According to Ryan Divishof The Seattle Times, the Mariners’ front office remains motivated to improve the roster, even if major splashes have yet to materialize. That openness, combined with Suárez’s prolonged stay on the open market, could create an unexpected reunion scenario.

“Could the Mariners bring back Eugenio Suárez as a third baseman/designated hitter? He is reportedly looking for a multiyear contract, but the longer he remains unsigned, the chances of him signing a one-year contract increase with each day,” Divish wrote.

That distinction is critical. While Seattle may be hesitant to commit long-term, a short-term deal — the key condition for a potential reunion — could become increasingly appealing as options narrow on both sides.

Infield depth complicates the decision

Seattle’s broader roster construction also plays a role. The Mariners have been linked to trade discussions involving Ketel Marte and Brendan Donovan, while internal options such as Ben Williamson, Cole Young, and top prospect Colt Emerson remain part of the organizational picture.

Suarez’s previous stints in a Mariners uniform have been uneven, but his ability to change a game with one swing remains undeniable. If the market continues to stall, a short-term reunion could represent a calculated compromise — one that benefits both player and club heading into the 2025 season.