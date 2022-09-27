Anthony Davis is coming back to play for the Los Angeles Lakers, and he's already set the goals for both the team and him in the upcoming NBA season.

A team that needed a fresh start was the Los Angeles Lakers. The 17-time NBA Champion franchise will get back Anthony Davis, one of the key players that can make a difference when the times comes. Also, the upcoming season will get a new chance for Russell Westbrook, and for LeBron James to make history in his 20th consecutive season.

And when the season finishes early for the Lakers, its time for changes. That's why Darvin Ham was hired as the new head coach for the upcoming season. And with new players in the roster like Patrick Beverley, the Lakers hope to help LeBron to clinched a second NBA Championship as a Laker. However, only time will tell if that was the right choice to make.

In the time being, proved players like Anthony Davis need to make a quick impact in order to evaluate how good he is coming back from his injury. Not only because the team needs him, but because he only played 76 games over the last two seasons.

Anthony Davis makes bold prediction for the Lakers in the upcoming season

On the Los Angeles Lakers' Media Day, the LA superstars LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis were available for the reporters and media present at the Lakers facilities. Talking to ESPN, Davis mentioned the Lakers' role for the upcoming season. "We're treating this season like we have a chip on our shoulder. We're the underdogs."Obviously, the world is looking to see what we do. But ... they're not talking about us, and that's fine. You know, we'd rather be under the radar.", Davis added.

“I know what I’m capable of doing and what my process is in the summer to get better, and make sure that I am read to go by this regular season. So, it didn’t really bother me. It’s a chip on the shoulder season, 19-20 season. For me, I’m coming in with that mindset to dominate.", Davis told ESPN.

He also had an interview with Spectrum Sportsnet, where he stated his personal goal after his injury. "As much as I can, play all 82 [games], and then get back to the level of basketball that I know I'm capable of playing which is being elite and dominant." he said about what he wants to achieve for the 2022-23 NBA Season.