Shaquille O'Neal once again demonstrates his ability to generate controversy. The NBA legend blasted the league's highest paid players after Patrick Beverley's controversial statements upon his arrival with the Lakers.

The Los Angeles Lakers have bolstered their defensive unit ahead of the upcoming NBA season with the arrival of veteran point guard Patrick Beverley, who joins the team after one season with the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, his controversial character surfaced early.

When questioned about sharing the court with titans such as LeBron James, Anthony Davis or Russell Westbrook, Beverley launched a lapidary statement: "They're gonna be playing with me (not him with them). I made the playoffs last year, they didn't. It's a difference," stated Pat to Spectrum Sports Net.

In response, another master of controversy, former Los Angeles Lakers star Shaquille O'Neal took advantage of Patrick Beverley's statement to throw a dart at those NBA players he believes are receiving a multi-million dollar salary they don't deserve.

Shaq praises Beverley and denounces NBA overpaid players

It's no secret that O'Neal has clear preferences about some players in the league. He has previously indicated that he was unhappy that Rudy Gobert had a multimillion-dollar contract, or that Donovan Mitchell seemed overpriced. It seems that he has resumed the attack after Patrick Beverley's statements upon his arrival to the Lakers.

"I’ve got nothing bad to say about Pat... He play the game like it’s supposed to be played. Not these dudes making $200-300M and can’t play at all... Listen, you want a guy like that on the team,” he continued. “A guy like that, you don’t tamper with", stated Shaq on NBA on TNT.

Beyond this type of actions that create controversy in a team already harassed by the pressure of their fans and the media as the Los Angeles Lakers, Patrick Beverley, at 34 years old, still has the necessary fuel to empower LeBron James and company from the defense in their attempt to conquer once again the top of the NBA.