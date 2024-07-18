Bronny James was feeling the pressure in Summer League with the Los Angeles Lakers, but, he finally responded. The rookie had 12 points and a solid defensive performance against the Atlanta Hawks to help his team get their first win of the tournament.

Before that game, Bronny’s numbers were worrying with a terrible average of just 5 points, a field goal percentage under 25% and no three-pointers made. As a result, critics pointed out he wasn’t a second-round pick talent.

Of course, it all comes with the burden of being the son of LeBron James. Bronny won’t be measured as other players in the NBA or the G-League due to his father’s influence. Now, he’s taken a big step to silence them.

Bronny James responds to critics with Lakers

After the victory over the Hawks, Bronny James admitted he’s aware of all the questions around him on national media, but, the first win with the Los Angeles Lakers will help his development process.

“This win is really encouraging. It reminds me to keep pushing even though things may not be going my way at the time. I have to stay working and the results will come.”

Furthermore, Bronny explained what he’s learned during these first weeks playing the California Classic and the Summer League. “I’ve learned to be locked in on the defensive end. That’s what’s going to keep you on the floor. If you can’t guard, then you can’t play. Also, just being aggressive and looking for my shot. Taking the right shots while being aggressive.”