The Boston Celtics are taking huge risks to win their first championship since 2008. A blockbuster trade to get Kristaps Porzingis and the biggest contract in NBA history for Jaylen Brown.

In the process, Marcus Smart went to the Grizzlies, but Jayson Tatum remains as the leader of a team which should be considered favorite to reach the NBA Finals in the Eastern Conference.

Though there are other contenders like the Heat, the Bucks or the Sixers, the Celtics’ roster is superb. However, just a few months before a new season begins in the NBA, there are bad news about Porzingis.

Will Kristaps Porzingis play at the 2023 FIBA World Cup?

Kristaps Porzingis will not play at the 2023 FIBA World Cup with Latvia because of a plantar fasciitis. The decision was made after many talks with the medical staff of the national team and the Boston Celtics.

“This is very difficult for me. I feel responsible with myself and with thousands of fans at Latvia, but I’ve decided not to play in the World Cup. After many weeks of recovery, the plantar fasciitis on my foot still doesn’t let me be ready to compete”.

How long will Kristaps Porzingis be out with Celtics?

The 2023-2024 season is just two months away and, at the moment, there’s no official timetable for Kristaps Porzingis. This means there are no guarantees he’ll be at the opener with the Boston Celtics on October 24.

However, according to a report from The Athletic, the Celtics are not concerned about this injury update. A source confirmed they believe there won’t be any setback. Porzingis has a contract valid until the 2025-2026 season with a total of $96 million.