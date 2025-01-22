Spurs legend Tony Parker shares important update on coach Gregg Popovich's recovery process

On November 2, 2024, ahead of a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Gregg Popovich suffered a mild stroke, which led to his temporary leave of absence from his coaching duties in the NBA. Since then, updates on his recovery have been few but positive. Tony Parker, a former San Antonio Spurs star and close friend of Pop, shared an optimistic update.

Ahead of the Spurs’ games in Paris against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday and Saturday, Parker spoke with RMC Sport about Popovich’s situation, offering insight into the coach’s current state.

“I have news from Pop. He’s doing very well,” Tony confirmed, adding that the head coach deeply regrets missing the Spurs’ trip to Paris. “He’s definitely disappointed to miss the Paris trip. He was here this summer during the Olympics and was excited to return,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the French legend emphasized that Popovich’s recovery comes first. “For now, his health is the priority,” Parker stated, before offering a hopeful note: “He’s doing well, which is good news for the future.”

Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs during their game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Advertisement

Support for Popovich’s recovery

Tony Parker wasn’t the only one to speak about Gregg Popovich’s recovery in recent days. San Antonio Spurs CEO R.C. Buford also provided an optimistic update on the coach’s health: “He’s been improving every week,” the CEO assured, according to journalist Maxime Aubin.

Advertisement

Despite the positive progress, Buford remained cautious about Popovich’s return date, adding: “We don’t know when he will be back, but he will be at some point.” This statement solidified the belief that the 75-year-old coach will eventually resume his duties, with interim head coach Mitch Johnson filling in during Popovich’s absence.

Advertisement

The Spurs’ struggles and the Paris opportunity

While the updates on Popovich’s recovery are promising, the Spurs’ performance on the court has been less than ideal. With a 3-7 record over their last 10 games, San Antonio has fallen behind in the Western Conference standings. The team will need to find its rhythm quickly if it hopes to stay in playoff contention.

see also Victor Wembanyama's status in the NBA hilariously revealed by Sixers' Andre Drummond

The next two games in Paris offer a crucial opportunity for them to rebound. Playing at the Accor Arena, in front of a supportive crowd, and with the spotlight on French star Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs will be motivated to secure two wins. However, the Indiana Pacers, who have shown resilience this season, will pose a tough challenge.

Advertisement