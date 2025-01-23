Spurs' Victor Wembanyama sends strong message to NBA about becoming the greatest player of all time

The San Antonio Spurs have wasted no time in building their plans around Victor Wembanyama. After a standout rookie season, the young phenom is now the main star of the franchise, and the entire NBA is closely watching his rise.

When asked about his potential to become the face of the league, Wembanyama responded with confidence. “I’d embrace it for sure,” he said in an interview shared by ClutchPoints on X, making it clear that he aims to leave his mark in the NBA.

However, the Spurs center explained that his journey to the top will be driven not by dreams of fame, but by hard work and dedication. “I also keep in mind that this is not the way to approach things – thinking about becoming the greatest of all-time,” he said. “This is not the way to approach things.”

Wembanyama’s method centers on hard work and discipline. “For me, I approach things making sure I’m the guy in the NBA today that works the hardest,” he added. “I wanna be the one who takes my routine the most seriously and does my recovery and everything, so brick by brick.”

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs is guarded by Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena.

Wembanyama is on the right track

Wembanyama’s method is clearly paying off. At just 21, he’s already one of the NBA’s brightest stars, even though he plays for a San Antonio Spurs team that isn’t currently a top contender.

In his rookie season, Victor earned the coveted Rookie of the Year award, led the league in blocks, and was named to the All-Defensive First Team—an unprecedented achievement for a first-year player.

Now, in his sophomore season, he’s further cemented his status as the team’s leader, averaging team-highs in points, rebounds, and blocks, while showcasing his rare versatility on both ends of the floor. It’s no surprise that his trajectory points toward becoming the future face of the NBA.

A special week for Wembanyama

As the Spurs navigate a challenging season, Wembanyama has a unique opportunity ahead: two games against the Indiana Pacers in Paris at the Accor Arena. The first game takes place this Thursday, followed by the second on Saturday. For Wembanyama, this week is extra special as he returns to play in front of his home crowd. “I’m definitely going to enjoy this week, no matter how intense my schedule gets,” he said.

Beyond the competition, the international games also provide the Spurs with a valuable experience. Wembanyama expressed his appreciation for the support he’s received from his teammates during this special week. “It’s meant everything,” he said.

“The way they showed up for me, the way they answered to all I wanted to show them and help them discover,” Wemby added. “It means everything because that’s the best gift they could give me. So, I’m trying to give it back to them and help them enjoy their time here as much as they can.”