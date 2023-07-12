Damian Lillard wants to be traded from the Portland Trail Blazers and there’s no turning back. Though a few weeks ago the team shut down any calls asking for the star player, now it’s a totally different situation which might shift the balance of power in the NBA.

Lillard is currently under contract until the 2026-2027 season. In 2022, he signed that two-year extension worth $225 million. Nevertheless, there were many doubts about his future considering the Blazers are still far away from being a contender.

Now, especially after the Blazers drafted Scoot Henderson, the final decision has been made. Damian Lillard won’t play anymore at Portland and now there’s a massive struggle between the team receiving big offers and the point guard rejecting them to fulfill his wish.

Damian Lillard rejects two massive contenders

Damian Lillard has chosen the Miami Heat as his next destination to play with Jimmy Butler. That’s why, according to a report from Sams Charania, he already has rejected two big offers from the Los Angeles Clippers and the Boston Celtics.

However, the Blazers’ front office won’t make it that easy for him and that’s been made clear by general manager, Joe Cronin. “We’re going to be patient. We’re going to do what’s best for our team. We’re going to see how this lands. And if it takes months, it takes months.”

Furthermore, the big problem for Damian Lillard is that he doesn’t have a no-trade clause in his contract. In this scenario, the Blazers are in total control looking for the best package for their future.

If a better offer arrives, the Miami Heat will be out of the race. That’s why many star players are following closely the situation as it could have massive ramifications for the Blazers as a franchise in the future.

The list of teams interested in a trade for Damian Lillard includes the Los Angeles Clippers, the Boston Celtics, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets. If the Blazers have a final word, many experts believe the Sixers could have a massive advantage as James Harden or Tyrese Maxey could be part of the deal.