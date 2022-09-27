The Phoenix Suns had their Media Day with one of their superstars DeAndre Ayton, who dropped a massive bomb about what's happening inside the locker room before the start of the 2022-23 NBA Season.

As every other NBA franchise, the Phoenix Suns have started their trainning camps focusing on their NBA 2022-23 Season opening night game. However, apparently there are still some unresolved issues from last season that involves the newly super-max signed-player DeAndre Ayton.

The Phoenix Suns ended their NBA season with a huge Game 7 loss at the Footprint Center to the Dallas Mavericks, where Ayton played 17 minutes only, and registered 5 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists. In fact, Ayton had the third best points per game average with 17 points in the entire Suns' roster for last season's playoffs run.

During the offseason, Ayton had a offer sheet on the table given by Indiana Pacers. However, the Suns matched the offer and the 24-year-old signed a 4-year supermax deal worth $132,929,128, according to the specialized site Spotrac.

NBA News: DeAndre Ayton hints at possible beef inside the Phoenix Suns' locker room

According to the reporter Kellan Olson, "Deandre Ayton was asked how he and Monty Williams have moved on and Ayton said he hasn’t talked to Williams “at all ever since the game.Ayton was asked if he is happy here and he said “Yeah, I’m alright. When I’m inbetween those lines now I just work. I’m not playing for myself. I have an organization across my chest and a name on my back I have to represent. I’m just here to work, man.”

According to multiple reports, both coach Monty Williams and DeAndre Ayton had a beef after their last season's Game 7 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Semifinals. In fact, this beef has been going on since the last season's NBA Playoffs, where Ayton didn't have the playing time he expected, as one of the big guys in the Suns' roster.

However, Suns' coach Monty Williams denied Ayton's words. “They needed a break from me, the gym. Unless you were in the gym every day, I’ve had interactions with everybody, but talk to the guys about team’s stuff, there’s a number of guys I haven’t talked to. We addressed that (Game 7 loss to the Mavericks) last night as a team. You can ask everybody in the gym. I put it to bed last night, and talked about it. As we do it every year after a tough loss. I just wanted to give everybody a break.”, he said to the reporters at the Suns' facilities for their Media Day.