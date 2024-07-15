Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green recently shared his thoughts on Klay Thompson's departure from the team, marking the end of an era for the franchise.

Klay Thompson signed a three–year, $50 million contract with the Dallas Mavericks, ending his 13-year tenure with the Golden State Warriors, during which he won four NBA championships. His departure has left a significant impact on the Warriors’ organization and his former teammates, including Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

Thompson’s final season with the Warriors was challenging, marked by one of the lowest-scoring performances of his career. He averaged 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game-numbers uncharacteristic for a player of his caliber.

Following the announcement of Thompson’s move to the Mavericks, his “Splash Brother,” Stephen Curry, bid him an emotional farewell on social media. Now, Draymond Green has opened up about Thompson’s departure.

What was Draymond Green’s message?

During the NBA Summer League, Draymond Green was asked by ESPN’s Cassidy Hubbarth about Klay Thompson’s departure. “It’s a classic case of suppressing your emotions right now. I haven’t really allowed myself to process it. I’m happy he gets the opportunity to play basketball at a high level and get back to feeling like Klay. I think he’s gonna have a really good year and he’s gonna show people he’s got a lot left in the tank”.

Draymond Green has been a cornerstone of the Warriors, playing alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson throughout his entire 12-year NBA career. Thompson’s move to the Mavericks means that Curry and Green will face the upcoming season without their longtime teammate for the first time in their careers.

As the Warriors adapt to this new chapter, fans and teammates alike will be watching to see how the team evolves and how Thompson fares with the Dallas Mavericks alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.