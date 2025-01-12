NCAAB News: LeBron James' son Bryce reveals his favorite player, and it's not his father

Bryce James hasn’t played a single minute of college basketball yet. However, he’s been all over the news for the past couple of weeks. That’s what happens when you’re LeBron James’ son.

Bronny’s younger brother made the rounds for announcing his surprising commitment to play for the Arizona Wildcats. He made the announcement on New Year’s Day.

That’s why it didn’t take long before NBA Future Stars Now interviewed him to learn a little more about him and his game. With that in mind, they asked him who his favorite players were.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bryce James reveals his favorite NBA players

“Besides my dad, I’ll probably go with either Paul George or [Kevin Durant],” Bryce said. “I have met KD. It was good, man. He’s one of the greatest players to do it. For me personally, KD’s just one of the greatest scorers.”

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns reacts to a three-point shot during the NBA game at Footprint Center on October 26, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Mavericks 114-102.

Advertisement

The young guard then made sure to give legends like Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade their flowers as well, as they’re very close to him and his brother and two of LeBron’s lifelong friends in the league.

Advertisement

“Close with Chris Paul, that’s basically my uncle,” he continued. “[Dwyane] Wade, people that my dad are really close to, have a good connection with me. Chris Paul, just the IQ that he has, he just helps me elevate my game.”

Advertisement

see also 25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

Just like his older brother, Bryce isn’t projected to be a star at the next level. He’s a three-star recruit. Even so, given his last name, he’s almost a lock to make it to the league as well.