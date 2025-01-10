NBA Rumors: Warriors’ Stephen Curry could lose a key teammate in blockbuster trade with Nets

The Golden State Warriors’ early-season promise is fading fast. After starting the season with a stellar 12-3 record and with great performances by Stephen Curry, they now sit at 18-18, teetering on the edge of playoff contention in a highly competitive Western Conference. Amid their struggles, rumors of a trade involving Jonathan Kuminga to the Brooklyn Nets have gained significant traction.

Earlier in the season, Golden State reportedly declined to include Cam Johnson in a trade for Dennis Schroder to avoid parting ways with Kuminga. However, Kuminga’s subsequent move to the bench, followed by an injury, has further muddied his future with the franchise.

At just 21 years old, Jonathan Kuminga has shown flashes of brilliance, averaging 16.8 points and 5.0 rebounds per game this season. His combination of athleticism, defensive versatility, and transition scoring provides Golden State with a young, dynamic asset.

Despite these positives, his recent injury has complicated matters. Kuminga is expected to be sidelined for the rest of the month, which could lower his immediate trade value. For a Warriors team built around maximizing Stephen Curry’s championship window, the organization faces a tough decision: hold on to Kuminga’s long-term potential or address immediate roster needs in pursuit of another title.

Stephen Curry and Jonathan Kuminga celebrate after a bucket.

Cam Johnson’s potential impact

Cameron Johnson offers a proven offensive toolkit that would mesh well with the Warriors’ system. Averaging 19.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists, Johnson thrives in various offensive roles, from catch-and-shoot situations to secondary playmaking.

Johnson’s skill set would fit seamlessly alongside Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green, while his shooting and spacing could alleviate the offensive pressure on Curry. With other key Warriors struggling to contribute consistently, Johnson’s addition could restore balance and improve the team’s offensive efficiency.

Trade details

Golden State Warriors Receive: Cameron Johnson,Day’Ron Sharpe

Brooklyn Nets Receive: Jonathan Kuminga, Gary Payton II, Kevon Looney, Gui Santos and 2027 Top-3 Protected First-Round Pick (GSW)

Who wins the trade?

Golden State Warriors: Trading Kuminga for Johnson addresses the team’s need for a reliable offensive option and frontcourt depth. Adding Day’Ron Sharpe would provide much-needed interior support, a glaring weakness in Golden State’s current roster.

Brooklyn Nets: With a 13-24 record, the Nets are focused on rebuilding. Acquiring Kuminga gives them a young, high-upside player to anchor their future, while Gary Payton II and Kevon Looney offer veteran leadership. The inclusion of Gui Santos and a 2027 top-3 protected first-round pick aligns with Brooklyn’s long-term strategy.