Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s Milwaukee Bucks secured a hard-fought 109-106 victory over the Orlando Magic in a tightly contested NBA matchup. The game marked the return of Paolo Banchero, who had been sidelined for 34 games with a torn oblique injury. Despite the loss, the Magic delivered a strong performance against one of the league’s top teams, with Banchero leading the way. The young forward impressed in his return, posting 34 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists, making him the statistical standout for his team. Giannis was asked about Paolo Branchero‘s performance in his comeback game and his words were surprising.

“He’s a great player, obviously plays in a very, very high level. A guy that can operate from all three levels, big, can defend. He does the little things that his team needs to win games. I’m happy that he’s back healthy,” stated Giannis.

Giannis Antetokounmpo praised Paolo Banchero’s versatility and skill set, highlighting his ability to excel in scoring from close range, mid-range, and beyond the arc. He also commended Banchero’s defensive contributions and willingness to handle the often overlooked but critical aspects of the game. Giannis expressed genuine happiness for Banchero’s return to full health, emphasizing the impact of having a fit and dedicated player contributing to his team’s success.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paolo Banchero’s return to the Orlando Magic highlighted just how crucial he is to the team’s success. His versatility on the court, from scoring efficiently at all ranges to contributing on defense, offers the Magic a dynamic presence they sorely missed during his absence. Beyond the stat sheet, Banchero’s ability to draw defensive attention and create opportunities for his teammates elevates the team’s overall performance. His return not only boosts morale but also reinforces the Magic’s potential to compete at a higher level with a fully healthy roster.

Paolo Banchero #5 of the Orlando Magic goes to the net against Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Barclays Center on November 28, 2022 in New York City.

Advertisement

Giannis believes Orlando Magic could be strong NBA playoff contenders

The Orlando Magic currently hold the fifth spot in the NBA’s Eastern Conference, showcasing their ability to compete against top teams even in the absence of one of their key players, Paolo Banchero. With Banchero’s return, the Magic could see a significant boost, solidifying their status as strong contenders in the conference.

Advertisement

see also NBA Rumors: Magic target blockbuster trade to bolster team without Banchero and Wagner

Giannis Antetokounmpo, well aware of the Magic’s potential, shared his thoughts on the team, acknowledging their growth and the impact Banchero’s presence could have. As the season progresses, the Magic’s combination of young talent and resilience positions them as a team to watch.

Advertisement

“Obviously, Orlando is a very, very dangerous team. Young team, very, very big team. He can give a lot of teams problems, not just the Milwaukee Bucks. I don’t know, the New York Knicks, so he can give a lot of teams problems…So if we have a chance to meet in the playoffs, you’ve got to definitely be very, very locked in and you better come ready,” stated Giannis. Nevertheless, the Magics still have some hard work to do if they want to look like a NBA championship contender. But the return of Paolo can bring them even closer to this goal.