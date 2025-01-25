NBA News: Bam Adebayo says everyone will know the Heat’s rookie during games

The Miami Heat are coming off a string of tough losses, the latest being a lopsided 125-96 defeat against the Milwaukee Bucks. The loss dropped Miami to a 21-22 record, keeping them in the play-in picture but leaving little room for complacency. Compounding their struggles is the ongoing drama surrounding Jimmy Butler, but a silver lining has emerged in the form of rookie Pelle Larsson. Heat star Bam Adebayo didn’t miss the chance to highlight Larsson’s potential.

Adebayo praised Larsson, calling him “one of the quietest dudes on the team,” but emphasized the rookie’s impact on the court, per Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald. “From Day 1, he’s one of the quietest dudes on the team, but you definitely know who Pelle is when he gets out there and can be himself, play physical,” Adebayo said. “Obviously, the refs got him going [Thursday night], so he couldn’t be as physical as he wanted. But you got to understand, when Pelle’s on the court, you’re going to know who he is.”

In the loss to Milwaukee, Larsson finished with four points on 1-of-5 shooting, adding five rebounds. While the stat line may seem underwhelming, early foul trouble limited his ability to showcase the physical, imposing style of play that Adebayo had referenced. The rookie picked up three fouls within the first two minutes of action, leaving head coach Erik Spoelstra to describe the calls as “tough decisions.”

Miami’s depth shows promise amid tough loss

Despite Jimmy Butler’s absence due to suspension, the Heat had notable performances from Jamal Ware, who logged 22 points and 10 rebounds, Tyler Herro with 21 points, nine assists, and three rebounds, and Adebayo, who contributed 11 points, 12 rebounds, and three assists. However, the team continues to struggle with finding a consistent secondary scoring option to complement its core players—a glaring issue they must address to stay competitive in the playoff race.

Spoelstra criticizes officiating

After Larsson was limited by early foul trouble, Spoelstra didn’t hold back in voicing his frustration with the officiating. “He had some tough calls,” Spoelstra said. “That was a thing I roll my eyes at in this league. A veteran drawing three quick fouls like that. If Pelle did the same thing the other way, zero chance those would be fouls.”

Spoelstra expressed confidence in Larsson’s defensive intensity and versatility, attributes that align with Miami’s preferred prototype for players. Despite the difficult circumstances, Larsson made the most of his opportunity in his first career start.

Larsson reflects on his first start

After the game, Larsson shared his excitement and gratitude for the milestone moment. “Very proud moment,” he said of his first start, which came in his 27th NBA game. “I am grateful for the opportunity. I didn’t last very long in this one. Hopefully, there is more.”

Larsson also highlighted his growth during his rookie campaign. “You can’t really know what to expect, but I feel like my learning is skyrocketing,” he continued. “Every day, I feel I’m getting a little better. You have to come every day with a smile and help your teammates. I think they appreciate that.”

Spoelstra’s confidence in Larsson

Spoelstra remains optimistic about Larsson’s role moving forward. “We will re-evaluate,” Spoelstra said. “I’ll just figure out where we can plug him in. I like what Pelle is doing behind the scenes.”

As the Heat look to rebound from their struggles, the emergence of Pelle Larsson provides a spark of hope and an exciting glimpse into the team’s NBA future.