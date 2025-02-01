Clippers star James Harden reveals his reaction after being named NBA All-Star

James Harden, once again receiving well-deserved recognition for his outstanding performances, was named a reserve for NBA All-Star Weekend 2025. The Los Angeles Clippers guard was candid about his initial response when he first heard the news.

“I was actually just in the room. I was on the phone, and my phone just started going crazy with text messages,” Harden recounted during an interview shared by the Clippers on social media, reflecting on the moment he found out he had been named an All-Star. “Once I realized what happened, I was excited.”

Elaborating on the significance of being honored as one of the best players of the season, James added, “I was excited, you know, for myself, obviously, and then for this organization.” He continued, “Just because of all the changes that have happened this past year, and to be able to represent this team is a good feeling.”

While the honor is a personal achievement, Harden emphasized that his success is intertwined with the efforts of his Los Angeles Clippers teammates. “We help each other to be successful individually,” he acknowledged. “And then when we all play well, we’ve got a really good chance of winning games.”

James Harden #1 of the LA Clippers walks back during a 102-99 Clippers win at Intuit Dome

Harden demonstrates leadership

James Harden also took the opportunity to recognize the achievements of his teammates, especially guard Norman Powell, who was not selected as an All-Star reserve. “Norm has had an unbelievable year. I actually sent him a message after the reserves came out,” he explained.

“I told him, ‘What you’ve been doing, I’m just happy to be a part of it. You know what I mean? Keep that same swagger because you’re a huge part of our success, what we’re doing, and where we’re trying to go,’” Harden shared.

The guard also praised center Ivica Zubac for his continued development. “Zu, 20 and 20s. Improvement. Even when the stat sheet doesn’t show 20-20, he still impacts the game at such a high level,” Harden noted. “I’m just proud of both of those guys and the year they’re having. And as far as our team, they’re the reason for that.”

Harden returns to the All-Star Game after two years

James Harden had been an NBA All-Star every season from 2013 to 2022, but missed the cut in the last two years. However, his stellar play with the Los Angeles Clippers this year has put him back at the top of the league, earning him the opportunity to participate in the All-Star Game for the 11th time in his career.

With forward Kawhi Leonard mostly sidelined while seeking to regain his best form, Harden has assumed the responsibility of leading the Clippers and keeping them in playoff contention in the Western Conference. James has played 45 of 48 games this season, averaging 21.5 points, 8.4 assists, and 5.8 rebounds, underscoring his immense impact on the court.