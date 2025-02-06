NBA News: Kevin Love draws comparison between his journey and Andrew Wiggins’ move to the Miami Heat

After weeks of speculation, the drama surrounding Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat has come to a stunning conclusion. In a blockbuster trade with the Golden State Warriors, Butler will head to San Francisco while Andrew Wiggins, a key piece of the Warriors’ 2022 championship run, joins the Heat. The announcement sparked reactions from across the league, including Heat veteran Kevin Love, who shared his thoughts on his connection with Wiggins.

Love spoke candidly about Wiggins, who was once part of a trade involving Love back in 2014. “Naturally we’ve been linked because over 10 years ago we were both traded for each other,” Love said, as reported by The Miami Herald. “Him and I have been very friendly throughout. So it will actually be good to have that full-circle moment come to fruition.”

Love expressed confidence in Wiggins’ fit with the Heat, emphasizing his strong character and ability to contribute on and off the floor. “I know what type of a guy he is and what he’s capable of,” Love continued. “I think not only is he going to add to what we do on the floor, but off the floor, as well. He is a Heat guy.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wiggins and Love share a unique history. Wiggins was originally drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers but was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a blockbuster deal that sent Love to Cleveland in 2014. Their continued relationship could be crucial as Wiggins transitions into the Heat‘s culture, which heavily emphasizes chemistry and hard work.

Kevin Love #42 of the Miami Heat celebrates with teammate Tyler Herro #14 against the Washington Wizards

Advertisement

Kerr on Wiggins’ departure

On the Warriors‘ side, head coach Steve Kerr was visibly emotional about Wiggins’ exit. According to The Athletic, Kerr delivered one of the most heartfelt speeches his team had heard during a game against the Jazz. “Wiggs is one of my favorite players I’ve ever coached,” Kerr admitted. “We don’t hang that banner in ‘22 without him. I’m gonna miss him.”

Advertisement

see also Heat’s Bam Adebayo, Terry Rozier, Nikola Jovic react to Jimmy Butler’s trade to the Warriors

Kerr’s remarks underscore Wiggins’ pivotal role in the team’s success, particularly in their 2022 championship season, which also featured standout performances from players like Jordan Poole. Wiggins‘ departure, following Poole’s trade earlier this offseason, marks a significant shift for the Warriors. It’s rare to see a team part ways with two key stars from their last title-winning roster.

Advertisement

This trade signifies a transformative era for both franchises. While the Warriors gain Butler’s elite two-way play, the Heat acquire a seasoned NBA champion in Wiggins, hoping his experience and versatility will bolster their title aspirations. Only time will tell which side emerges as the ultimate winner of this blockbuster deal.