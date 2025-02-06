NBA News: Curry delivers strong statement on Warriors’ teammates performance

Golden State Warriors are coming off an inconsistent and turbulent season, sitting at a 25-25 record after a disappointing loss to the second-to-last Utah Jazz in the Western Conference. The defeat raised concerns, and star guard Stephen Curry did not hold back in his postgame remarks.

“You have to understand, I (and) everybody in here needs to play better,” Curry said Monday after a 114-109 win over Orlando. “Regardless of what happens this week, and regardless of the situation we find ourselves in, I don’t want that to get lost. We have an accountability in this locker room. I don’t think anybody has played up to their standard.”

That win wrapped up a nine-game stretch with the theoretical advantage of staying within driving distance for each contest. What was anticipated as a chance for the Warriors to break out of mediocrity ended with a middling 5-4 record—far from the momentum the team had hoped to build.

Curry’s performance mirrored the team’s inconsistency. Over nine games, he averaged 18.9 points per contest while shooting 38.5 percent from the field and just 30.4 percent from beyond the arc. Notably, he failed to reach the 30-point mark in any of those games.

Brandin Podziemski 2 of the Golden State Warriors chats with Stephen Curry 30 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on January 12, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Curry on Jimmy Butler trade

In a bid to bolster their offense, Golden State completed a high-profile trade to acquire Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat. After initial reluctance to join the Warriors, Butler ultimately signed a lucrative two-year, $121 million contract, making him one of the highest-paid players in NBA franchise history.

“I understand there was a lot of drama down there,” Curry told reporters. “Who really knows what the story is? We expect to have a motivated, committed Jimmy that’s ready to impact our team for the better. Gotta work out the kinks of what it looks like, and I’m excited to get to work. Gotta feed off the energy of something new.”

“It’ll look different than what we’re used to,” admitted Curry. “He’s a shot creator, a finisher, somebody you have to account for no matter where he’s on the floor. He plays at his own speed, he can get to the foul line, take advantage of matchups… He’s obviously a competitor at the highest level.”