Throughout the offseason, the Golden State Warriors have concentrated on keeping Jonathan Kuminga on their roster, yet differences in salary expectations have stalled his contract renewal. Further complicating negotiations, his agent, Aaron Turner, recently disclosed a critical condition that could determine Kuminga‘s continued tenure within the NBA franchise.

“The Warriors are the organization that drafted him, so of course he’d love to stay with one team his whole career. He wants to be a focal point of a team. He wants a bigger role. That’s not really a secret. Is he open to coming back? He’s digested it, and he’s open-minded to it,” Aaron Turner, Kuminga’s agent, stated via 95.7 The Game.

The prospect of Jonathan Kuminga remaining with the Warriors long-term appears increasingly complex. Despite his impressive 2025 NBA playoffs performance, the prominence of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green limits his ability to become a focal point on the roster. Moreover, his youth plays a significant role in the decision to restrict his spotlight, as head coach Steve Kerr continues to place substantial trust in his veteran core.

Although Jonathan Kuminga has not ruled out renewing his contract with Golden State, insider Tim MacMahon reveals that head coach Steve Kerr allegedly does not want him on the roster. Consequently, the 22-year-old star risks being sidelined, threatening his career ambitions. Feeling unwanted, Kuminga is drawn toexploring opportunities where he can fully realize his potential, especially if his desired role is not secured in the new contract.

Former NBA star Rick Mahorn delivers bold answer on Kuminga’s desired role with Warriors

Following his impressive performance in the 2025 NBA playoffs, where he averaged 20.8 points over five games against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference semifinals, Jonathan Kuminga‘s push for a larger role seems more legitimate. Yet, former NBA star Rick Mahorn offered a candid assessment of the 22-year-old’s aspirations with the Golden State Warriors, highlighting the challenges ahead.

“You got Steph Curry, you got Draymond Green, you still got pieces from your championships and you’re not the focal point. It’s about accepting your (role)…I want players to get paid money, but if you’re not accepting your role, then you know, you’re looking to say, ‘I’m better than this role,’ this is how the NBA is,” Rick Mahorn said, via SiriusXM NBA Radio.

Considering that the Warriors boast a solid front line, Jonathan Kuminga’s aspirations with the team could be limited. This may lead him to explore opportunities with another franchise, such as the Sacramento Kings, who are actively devising a strategy to sway him to join their ranks. However, Kuminga’s talent might draw attention from other teams eager to enter the bidding for his services.