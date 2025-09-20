Jonathan Kuminga’s agent makes things complicated after comments from Warriors head coach Steve Kerr

The Golden State Warriors are facing a complicated situation, with multiple factors making it difficult to navigate. One major factor is the agent of Jonathan Kuminga, combined with comments from head coach Steve Kerr ahead of the upcoming NBA season.

Kuminga and Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr haven’t always been on the best terms, and the former’s agent has now called out the latter. Aaron Turner appeared on Steiny & Guru, sharing Kerr’s sales pitch to the Kuminga camp during contract negotiations.

“Tell me when you’ve ever seen a player at $20 million-plus sign a deal going, ‘this doesn’t make much sense for me from a perfect basketball fit,’” Turner said. “And by the way, I might get traded right at the deadline. At that number? I’ve never seen it… The last point where we ended with Steve was, ‘I can’t play this guy big minutes with what I have.’”

“Now I don’t think that can’t evolve or can’t change, but that’s where we are right now until we see differently,” Turner continued. “That’s gotta be the worst sales pitch to a $20M+ free agent in the history of basketball. In all seriousness.”

The valid point from Turner on Kuminga’s side

Turner’s argument is understandable. Kuminga is being asked to accept a team-favorable deal without guaranteed playing time, as the head coach isn’t convinced he fits in the current rotation.

It doesn’t make sense for Kuminga, who averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game in 2024-25, to assume all the risk in these negotiations. He still has the potential to continue growing as a player, and his performances when given extended minutes show that clearly.

Kuminga has also stepped up when the Warriors have needed him. In Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, a massive injury to Stephen Curry opened the door for Kuminga. With Curry sidelined for the remainder of the NBA series, Kuminga averaged 26.3 points on 51.9% shooting from the field over the final three games, proving he can perform when trusted with more responsibility.