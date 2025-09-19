Warriors face what they didn’t expect — pressure from Curry, Butler, and Green over the Jonathan Kuminga situation

The Golden State Warriors are facing mounting pressure not only from the media and fans asking about the future of their roster and young Jonathan Kuminga but also from within, as stars Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green reportedly push for a resolution ahead of the next NBA season.

Kuminga is considering a player option for his second year, while the Warriors remain firm on their offer, which includes a team option for year two. According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the team is under internal pressure from Green, Curry, and Butler to secure Kuminga quickly.

“ClutchPoints has learned that Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler have all advocated behind the scenes in recent weeks for the Warriors to re-sign Jonathan Kuminga to a fair contract,” Siegel tweeted on Friday. “Green especially has been in JK’s corner.”

Kuminga’s camp has indicated he’s willing to sign a two-year deal if the Warriors flip the second-year option to a player option. He’s also committed to buying into the mission of helping Steph Curry chase another NBA championship before the future Hall of Famer heads toward retirement.

Jonathan Kuminga #00 of the Golden State Warriors.

Kuminga willing to be flexible

Although Kuminga’s team has provided Golden State with a path to end the standoff, the Warriors have yet to budge. What makes the situation more compelling is the support from top-tier stars like Butler, Curry, and Draymond.

This week, Kuminga’s agent, Aaron Turner, appeared on “The Hoop Collective Podcast,” explaining that if Golden State doesn’t adjust its offer, Kuminga is willing to accept the qualifying offer.

“He will take the QO, but if he’s treated fairly—and in our mind that’s flipping [team option] to [player option]—he’s back, and then we don’t have to talk about the QO. But the QO is real. It’s something that JK wants to take. It does have upside. You’re not getting traded. You’re going to have unrestricted free agency.”

All signs now point toward Kuminga staying with the Warriors, likely taking on a more prominent role in their rotation. The mission is clear: help Curry chase another ring, with star teammates Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler serving as enforcers and mentors along the way.

