The start of the 2022-2023 NBA Season hasn't been easy for the Brooklyn Nets neither for Kevin Durant. In fact, the two-time NBA Champion revealed an unexpected situation inside the locker room.

The Brooklyn Nets could be in the middle of a rusty situation within the locker room, or maybe is a game problem where neither the coaching staff led by Steve Nash nor the players know how to close out a game in order to win it. However, Kevin Durant has spoken about the current situation inside the locker room after the Nets' fourth consecutive defeat.

In this season's start, the Brooklyn Nets have faced the Toronto Raptors, where they opened up the season with a win. However, since then, the Nets lost to the Memphiz Grizzlies in the last minutes of the game, the Milwaukee Bucks in a nerve-wracking game, the Dallas Mavericks against an MVP contender, and the last game to the Indiana Pacers at the Barclays Center.

But when it comes to the stats, Kevin Durant isn't the problem. In fact, the two-time NBA Champion is averaging 32 points per game, in the first six games of the season, with 4 games pulling at least 30 points, but overall no less than 26 points. Alongside Kyrie Irving, who is averaging 30 points per game, with four games with at least 30 points. Despite the problem seems to be uncleared yet, Durant has spoken about the issue that will keep going until the Nets win again.

NBA News: Kevin Durant drops truth bomb about the Brooklyn Nets' locker room

After their fourth consecutive loss, Kevin Durant had some harsh words for the press conference held at the Barclays Center. The Brooklyn Nets have a 1-4 record after five games into the 2022-2023 NBA Season, but it seems like they aren't playing good enough to win games, at least is what the media thinks of them. However, Kevin Durant defended his teammates from bad comments.

"We lost four games in a row? I must be excited about that? Of course, we're PISSED. We enjoy basketball. We like to win, though. Of course, when we lose the game it's going to be a somber mood in the locker room." he answered to a question from a reporter about the current situation inside the locker room.

It could be one of the most random examples of how competitive is the NBA right now. In fact, the Nets are supposed to be one of the main contenders for the NBA Championship, but when it comes to close out a possible win, something happens and turns out to be a loss for the team managed by Steve Nash, who has been seen raged about his team's performances as well as the losses.