Despite the bad situation of the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant has set himself as one of the all-time scorers in the NBA as he passes up Kevin Garnett.

The Brooklyn Nets aren't in the best situation right now. There are major concerns about Kevin Durant's and Kyrie Irving's commitment to the project led by the Tsai owners. Especially after the altercations with the former coach Steve Nash, as well as the off-the-court issues, who got Irving suspended.

In the middle of that huge situation, Kevin Durant sits alone with his huge performances every night when he comes out to play on the court. For example, Durant leads in points per game for the Nets, with 29 points after 18 games played in the 2022-2023 NBA regular season, according to the specialized site StatMuse.

To put that in perspective, the second Nets' player with most points per game is Kyrie Irving with 25 points in 10 games. Anyother player in the Nets' roster doesn't get passed 15 points per game. That's why Durant made comments about the criticism he gets when he doesn't win games. Because he's alone in that team.

NBA News: Kevin Durant passes up Kevin Garnett as the 18th All-time leading scorer

After Kevin Durant pulled up his first 12 points in the game against the Toronto Raptors, he passed up Kevin Durant to be placed 18th in the All-Time leading scorer in the National Basketball Association history. Garnett registered 26,071 points in 1,462 official NBA Games. As of now, the Boston Celtics' legend sits on the 19th place in that list.

While the two-time NBA Champion, Kevin Durant has a total of 26,074 points, in less than1,000 games. In fact among the first 20 players in the NBA's All-Time Scoring list, Durant is the only player to have registered at least 26,000 points in less than 1,000 games. He has done it in 958 official NBA Games.

The first place overall stills is on the hands of the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with 38, 387 points in 1,560 NBA games. While LeBron James, who has already missed five games in the 2022-2023 NBA regular season, sits on second place with 37, 311 points in 1,376 games played, according to the specialized site StatMuse.