NBA News: Kevin Durant’s teammate on the Suns makes huge revelation about Mike Budenholzer

A teammate of Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant made bold comments about his relationship with head coach Mike Budenholzer while addressing ongoing trade deadline speculation in the NBA.

By Emilio Abad

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns reacts to a three-point shot against the Washington Wizards
© Christian Petersen / GettyKevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns reacts to a three-point shot against the Washington Wizards

The Phoenix Suns have had an up-and-down season but have shown resilience in bouncing back from their struggles. Their recent 119-109 victory over the Washington Wizards, led by Kevin Durant’s stellar performance, brought their record to 23-31. The Suns currently hold a spot in the play-in NBA tournament and are aiming for a direct playoff berth. Amid the highs and lows, trade rumors have swirled around center Jusuf Nurkic, who has faced questions about his role and a reported strained relationship with head coach Mike Budenholzer.

The Suns recently added Nick Richards from the Charlotte Hornets, creating a congestion at the center position and leaving Nurkic on the outside looking in. Nurkic has reportedly been removed from the rotation, and he revealed that he and Budenholzer have not spoken in two months.

“We don’t have a relationship,” Nurkic said. “So, it’s fine. For me, just be a pro and do the best I can. Work and stay ready for whatever might be, but there is no chaos or bringing that to this team. They already have plenty of it. Trying to be as professional as I can and work my ass off for something else.”

Budenholzer responds to Nurkic’s comments

Budenholzer addressed Nurkic’s frustrations, emphasizing the competitive nature of earning minutes in the Suns’ rotation. “There’s been conversations that have been had,” Budenholzer said. “There’s been communication, but we’ve got three or four guys that play the same position. We’re going to go with who we think gives us our best chance. You’ve got to earn your minutes. And that’s been communicated.”

Head coach Mike Budenholzer of the Phoenix Suns watches the action during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers

Head coach Mike Budenholzer of the Phoenix Suns watches the action during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers

Nurkic on trade possibilities

Despite the speculation, Nurkic remains hopeful about staying with the Suns past the trade deadline but acknowledged the possibility of being dealt. “Yeah, for sure,” Nurkic said, via Suns reporter Duane Rankin. “Because we are the Phoenix Suns and [with] the new collective bargaining agreement and all the rules, it’s not easy to get traded when you’re over the second tax apron. Even that, I can’t control.”

A potential trade for Nurkic remains on the table, with rumors suggesting the Suns have expressed interest in Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler. Adding Butler to the mix with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker would solidify the Suns’ offense. Meanwhile, Miami is reportedly open to moving Butler, making a deal plausible if Phoenix decides to shake up its roster further.

emilio abad
Emilio Abad

