NBA News: Kyrie Irving expresses admiration and respect for Kevin Durant as he nears 30,000 points

Phoenix Suns’ star Kevin Durant stands on the verge of an elite NBA milestone—just 94 points away from eclipsing the 30,000-point mark. This achievement would place him among the most prolific scorers in league history, a feat that underscores both his longevity and unparalleled scoring prowess. Yet, as Durant inches closer to this historic moment, his legacy is becoming defined by more than just points. Former teammate Kyrie Irving, now in the Dallas Mavericks, recently spoke about Durant’s journey and evolution, praising him for his consistency, resilience, and growing role as a mentor within the NBA community.

“It’s an incredible accomplishment, but I think it shows the beauty of this game,” Irving said via ClutchPoints. “When you just stay consistent in your craft. You’re talking about a guy who dealt with a torn Achilles, and he’s still getting better at his age. To be able to share the court with him was special.“

Dallas star highlighted Durant’s influence on younger players and his ongoing desire to contribute beyond just the game itself. “He’s given our culture of basketball a lot of his time and sweat,” Irving added. “He’s turned the page in his career where he’s just focused on leaving the game in a better place than he found it and also bringing guys together the best he can.”

Joining the 30,000-point club is a rare accomplishment in the NBA, reserved for all-time greats like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, and LeBron James. Durant's ability to maintain this level of dominance, even after a career-altering Achilles injury, speaks volumes about his dedication and craft.

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns puts up a three-point shot over Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on October 26, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.

A role model for the next generation

Durant’s impact extends beyond his impressive résumé. Younger players like Anthony Edwards and Dalton Knecht have openly credited Durant as their favorite player to watch and emulate. His combination of size, skill, and versatility makes him one of the most unique and influential talents in NBA history. Irving‘s sentiments echo what many players and coaches across the league will likely express as Durant reaches this monumental scoring mark.

Consistency in numbers

Durant‘s ability to maintain an elite level of performance, even at this stage of his career, is a testament to his work ethic and dedication. This season, he is averaging 27.3 points per game while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc and 83.0% from the free-throw line. He also contributes 6.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game. These statistics highlight a player who remains one of the most efficient and versatile scorers in the league.

Beyond the stats

While Durant’s scoring achievements will secure his place in NBA history, his growing role as a leader and mentor may ultimately define his legacy. His focus on helping younger players develop and fostering a positive basketball culture reflects a player who understands the bigger picture.

As Irving pointed out, Durant is entering a phase in his career where individual accolades are just part of the story. His contributions on and off the court will likely leave a lasting impact on the league. The upcoming 30,000-point milestone is just one chapter in a story that continues to inspire both fans and fellow players alike.

