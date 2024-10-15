Trending topics:
NBA News: Lakers’ Bronny James makes something clear after scoring struggles

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James shared his thoughts after facing difficulties with scoring in his NBA preseason games.

Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks onduring the first half of a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves
© Sean M. Haffey/Getty ImagesBronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks onduring the first half of a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves

By Gianni Taina

Bronny James has begun his NBA journey, but like many second-round draft picks, the adjustment hasn’t been easy. His struggles have been evident throughout the preseason.

So far, the son of the NBA’s all-time leading scorer has logged 35 minutes across three games, tallying just two points, three rebounds, and one assist—averaging 11.9 minutes and 0.7 points per game for the Lakers.

Despite the underwhelming stats, Bronny remains optimistic about his development. “For me, it’s about getting comfortable,” Bronny said. “Just going out there and getting reps.”

He added, “I feel like that’s the most important thing—growing my confidence and getting more comfortable while I’m out there. I feel good, but the numbers could be better. I’ve just got to get my confidence up. It’s a totally different game, especially playing in arenas like this. The atmosphere, everything is different.”

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers sets a screen for Bronny James #9 against Tyus Jones #21 of the Phoenix Suns. Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers sets a screen for Bronny James #9 against Tyus Jones #21 of the Phoenix Suns. Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Anthony Davis on Bronny’s early NBA performances

Following the Lakers’ narrow 118-114 preseason loss to the Phoenix Suns, teammate Anthony Davis offered his thoughts on Bronny’s progress. Speaking with Spectrum SportsNet, Davis praised Bronny’s defensive intensity and potential for growth.

“He’s tough,” Davis said. “Defensively, he’s shown some real promise. He made some great blocks in Game 1, and you can see his physicality. He’s good at fighting through screens and getting deflections. But he’s still learning.”

Charles Barkley weighs in on Bronny James’ development

NBA legend Charles Barkley recently shared his candid take on Bronny’s situation during an appearance on the Throwbacks podcast. “It’s not going to be easy for him because he has a target on his back due to his last name,” Barkley stated. “They’ve got to handle this carefully, he’s not a finished product yet.”

Despite his concerns, Barkley remained optimistic. “It’s a great story,” Barkley said. “We’ve seen father-son duos like the Griffeys in baseball, but it’s rare to see something like this in pro sports. It’s special.”

