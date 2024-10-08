NBA News: Lakers star Anthony Davis claims having an advantage for the 2024-25 NBA season

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis revealed why he feels he has a "competitive advantage" heading into the new NBA season.

The Los Angeles Lakers may have stumbled in their first two preseason games, but it’s no secret that preseason results hold little weight in the big picture. Despite the slow start, Anthony Davis believes he holds a distinct advantage heading into the 2024-25 NBA season after competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Team USA secured their fifth consecutive gold medal at the Olympics, with Davis and LeBron James as the only Lakers representing the national team. Both were integral parts of the squad, participating in every game.

“Any time you get a chance to play throughout the summer in meaningful games, where there’s a lot at stake… elite competition, you know, and kind of carry that through into training camp, you have an advantage over everyone else,” Davis told reporters via Spectrum SportsNet.

Though Davis came off the bench for Team USA, playing behind starting center Joel Embiid, he still averaged a solid 8.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 1.2 steals per game in the tournament.

Gold medalists LeBron James and Anthony Davis of Team United States bite their medals while posing for a photo. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Anthony Davis on Bronny James’ first NBA games

Following the Lakers’ close 118-114 preseason loss to the Phoenix Suns, Davis shared his thoughts on Bronny James’ early NBA performances. Speaking with Spectrum SportsNet, Davis commended Bronny’s defensive effort and growth as a rookie.

“He’s tough,” Davis said. “Obviously, he’s defensive-minded. He made some great blocks in Game 1. His physicality shows, and he’s really good at getting over screens. He’s active with his hands, causing deflections and steals. But he’s still learning.”

Davis added, “He’s still figuring things out. We have to remember that he’s a rookie and that the style of play in the league is different. But I love what I’m seeing from him, especially on the defensive end.”

While Bronny’s stats haven’t been overwhelming so far—he’s averaging 1.0 points, 1.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game on 14.3% shooting—his defensive impact has drawn attention from both teammates and coaches.

