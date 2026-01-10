Dolphins target coach with iconic Super Bowl family ties to replace Mike McDaniel

The Miami Dolphins are quickly moving forward in their search for a solid candidate to replace Mike McDaniel. Now, the AFC East club is keeping a close eye on a coach whose family name is closely tied to Super Bowl history.

On Thursday, the Dolphins shocked the NFL by announcing Mike McDaniel had been fired. The franchise has since begun its head coaching search, and a candidate with Super Bowl success running through his veins could emerge as a serious option.

According to multiple reports, the Dolphins are interested in interviewing Chris Shula for their head coaching vacancy. He is regarded as a strong candidate, and his ties to Miami make him an especially intriguing option for the organization.

The Shula name is legendary for the Dolphins

The last time the Dolphins came close to sustained Super Bowl success, the Shula name was on the sidelines. That history raises a compelling question: why not consider a head coach with direct ties to the Vince Lombardi Trophy after years without meaningful postseason success?

Don Shula led the Dolphins to their only two Super Bowl titles, winning back-to-back championships in 1972 and 1973. During the 1972 season, he made history by guiding Miami to a perfect 17-0 record before lifting the Lombardi Trophy. He is also one of the head coaches with most regular-season wins in NFL history.

Now, the organization reportedly believes that success may run through Chris Shula’s veins. If he can replicate even a portion of his grandfather’s legacy in Miami, the Dolphins could be poised for a dramatic turnaround under his leadership.

Who is Chris Shula?

Chris Shula is a 39-year-old coach who currently serves as the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams. He has become a key piece of Sean McVay’s coaching staff, which could make prying him away from Los Angeles a challenge.

With Shula as defensive coordinator, the Rams finished 17th in total defense, allowing 327.5 yards per game, and ranked 10th in points allowed at 20.4 per game during the 2025 NFL season.